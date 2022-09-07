Clyde Smallwood, age 69, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence in Beattyville, KY Clyde was born March 15,1953 in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Jay Smallwood, and Daisy (Thacker) Smallwood. He was a construction worker and was employed by Tutt Construction. Clyde is survived by 1 brother; Danny (Connie) Smallwood of Beattyville, KY; 1 sister; Kathy (Danny) Hunter of Winchester, KY, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jay & Daisy Smallwood, 2 brothers; Merial Smallwood and Hargis Smallwood and 2 sisters; Letha Horn, and Maude Dickerson.
Funeral Services Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. Clyde was laid to rest in the Rock of Ages Cemetery in Lee County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
