RICHMOND, Ky. – After splitting the series against Bellarmine last week, EKU women's basketball (10-8, 3-2 ASUN) returns home for week three of ASUN Conference play to host Jacksonville on Thursday, Jan. 19 and North Florida on Saturday, Jan. 21 inside Baptist Health Arena.
Thursday's game against Jacksonville is the women's "Crowd the Coliseum" in the 60th Anniversary of Alumni Coliseum, fans and EKU student-athletes will have a plethora of events to participate in beginning one-hour prior to tipoff.
Tickets start as low as $3 on the Colonels' website, fans can pick up a Crowd the Coliseum t-shirt from the EKU marketing table, and EKU student-athletes have the option to participate in several student-athlete social events, including the recognition of Colonel Scholar athletes at halftime.
Saturday's contest with North Florida is "Youth Sports Day" at the Coliseum, EKU would like to extend a complimentary ticket to all youth sports athletes, general tickets begin at $5 on EKUsports.com. Promotions include a basketball hacky sack giveaway and a post-game autograph session.
EKU is off to a 3-2 start to begin ASUN play, with home wins over Kennesaw State, Stetson, and Bellarmine. The Colonels are amongst the leaders in the ASUN in over 17 statistical categories, including leading the league in assists per game (17.2), free throw percentage (.768), made free throws per game (13.9), scoring offense (79.2), and turnovers forced per game (20.2).
Antwainette Walker leads the Colonels through the first five games of conference play, sitting inside the top-25 of seven NCAA statistical categories. Walker leads the ASUN in double-doubles (10), field goal percentage (.493), made field goals (143), made free throws (56), points (344), points per game (21.5), rebounds (159), rebounds per game (9.9), steals (44), and steals per game (2.7).
Eastern Kentucky Notes
- With eight consecutive wins at home, EKU head coach Greg Todd moves to 18-6 (.750) all-time inside Baptist Health Arena.
- Emma Hacker and Ariel Kirkwood have both moved into the EKU all-time career block top-10 list this season, both averaging over 1.2 blocks per game.
- Danielle Rainey recorded the first triple-double in EKU program history with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Colonels 110-49 win over Alice Lloyd.
- With a team-leading five assists on the road at Bellarmine, Alice Recanati joined the EKU all-time career assist top-10 list this season at 231 and counting.
Game 19: Eastern Kentucky (10-8, 3-2 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville (8-7, 2-3 ASUN)
- Thursday, January 19, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Baptist Health Arena – Richmond, Ky.
- Tickets
- Watch
- Listen
All-Time vs. Jacksonville
- Thursday's contest is the second meeting between JAX and EKU and the first time Jacksonville will play in Richmond in its program's history.
- Jacksonville claimed the first meeting in EKU's inaugural season in the ASUN by a score of 77-60 in Florida.
Scouting the Dolphins
- Jacksonville is led by Darnell Haney, a 2004 Florida A&M graduate, in five years with the program he's compiled a 60-65 (.480) record with two winning seasons.
- JAX is 8-7 on the season, with non-conference wins over FIU, Bethune-Cookman, Presbyterian, and Florida A&M. With one of its most competitive slates in recent history, the Dolphins took early season power-5 losses to Kansas, No. 10 Iowa State, and Ole Miss on the road, - Through five ASUN games, JAX is 2-3 with wins over Bellarmine and Queens, losses to FGCU and Liberty twice.
- The Dolphins are led by graduate guard Seraphine Bastin, who leads the team in points (13.5), rebounds (7.4), assists (3.8), and minutes (32.5) per game.
- JU sits at 74th in the country in field goal percentage as a team and prides themselves on being one of the best defensive teams in the conference, JAX leads the league in steals per game and turnover margin.
Game 20: Eastern Kentucky (10-8, 3-2 ASUN) vs. North Florida (5-10, 2-3 ASUN)
- Saturday, January 21, 2023 – 2:00 p.m. ET
- Baptist Health Arena – Richmond, Ky.
- Tickets
- Watch
- Listen
All-Time vs. North Florida
- Saturday's game is the third meeting between UNF and EKU dating back to 2014, the Ospreys lead the all-time series 2-0.
- The game will be the second consecutive ASUN meeting in Richmond, EKU's loss in 2014 was played at the UNCW Holiday Tournament in North Carolina, the Colonels are scheduled to visit UNF on the road later this season on March 1.
Scouting the Ospreys
- The Ospreys are led by Darrick Gibbs, in eight seasons at the helm of North Florida he's tallied a record of 93-128 (.421) with three winning seasons.
- North Florida competed in the 2022 MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge alongside EKU, going 0-2 over the two-day event with losses to Rider and Marist. The Colonels split the event, defeating Rider and losing to Marist.
- Lyric Swann leads North Florida with 15.2 points per game, scoring double-figures in 11-of-13 (.846) of games this year, season-high 27 points against Trinity Baptist.
- Standing 6-foot-3, forward Emma Broermann leads UNF with 7.0 rebounds per game, she's recorded 10-or-more rebounds three times this year, a season-high 15 against lipscomb.
Follow Us
Keep up with everything EKU women's basketball on Instagram (@ekuwbb) and Twitter (@EKUWBB).
PLAYERS MENTIONED
#20 Emma Hacker
- F
-
- 6' 3"
-
- Redshirt Junior
#11 Ariel Kirkwood
- G/F
-
- 6' 0"
-
- Redshirt Junior
#30 Alice Recanati
- G
-
- 5' 9"
-
- Redshirt Sophomore
#10 Danielle Rainey
- G
-
- 5' 10"
-
- Graduate Student
#13 Antwainette Walker
- F
-
- 5' 11"
-
- Redshirt Senior
- Info Via EKU Athletics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.