The Mercy Health Foundation Irvine Board recently voted five new members to join the board in 2021.     

       Pictured (from left to right): Kayla Carroll, Citizens Guaranty Bank; Scotty Combs, APRN, Juniper Health Lee County; Joe Don Long, Carhartt; Dianne Smith, retired; and Andrea Williams, Estill County Board of Education. 

       The Mercy Health Foundation Irvine Board also includes: Rodney Davis, Robert Doering, Myra Finney (Chair), Mayor James Gross, Barsha Honchell (Vice-Chair), Billie Kelley, APRN, Bobby Carol Noland, Estine Tipton (Secretary), Michael Wilson (Treasurer) and Cheryl Witt.

     For more information about Mercy Health Foundation Irvine or Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital, visit foundation.mercy.com/Irvine.

