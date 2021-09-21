be

Lineup for Morehead State Competition on Saturday, 

September 25th! Please come support your Pride of the Mountains! We are working hard to make you proud!

 - Director Tony Barrett

12:30 Powell Co (Class A)

12:45 Lee Co (A)

1:00pm Paris High (A)

1:15pm Mason Co (A)

1:30pm Owen Co (AA)

1:45pm Rowan Co (AA)

2:00pm Pike Central (AA)

Break

2:30pm Russell Ind. (AAA)

2:45 Paul Laurence Dun. (AAAAA)

3:00pm duPoint Man. (AAAAA)

Preliminary awards

