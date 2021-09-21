Lineup for Morehead State Competition on Saturday,
September 25th! Please come support your Pride of the Mountains! We are working hard to make you proud!
- Director Tony Barrett
12:30 Powell Co (Class A)
12:45 Lee Co (A)
1:00pm Paris High (A)
1:15pm Mason Co (A)
1:30pm Owen Co (AA)
1:45pm Rowan Co (AA)
2:00pm Pike Central (AA)
Break
2:30pm Russell Ind. (AAA)
2:45 Paul Laurence Dun. (AAAAA)
3:00pm duPoint Man. (AAAAA)
Preliminary awards
