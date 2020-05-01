FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 27, 2020) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced the winners of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest. The theme of the 2020 contest was “Kentucky Farmers: Ready, Set, Grow.”
“Congratulations to each of these winners, who so vividly depicted in art and writing how our farmers all across the state are helping to grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These submissions are welcome reminders of how important agriculture is, even in a global pandemic.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) usually honors the winners at an awards ceremony before a Lexington Legends baseball game. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department is postponing the in-person awards ceremony indefinitely.
The KDA received 275 entries, including 179 posters. Each winning entry will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2020 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
The digital winner, which includes photos or original digital artwork, was fifth-grader Anna Probus of Westside Elementary in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Her teacher was Laura Stacy.
Poster winners with their schools and teachers were:
- Kindergarten: Gracie Hudson, Owensboro Catholic, Mrs. Elbelhar
- First grade: Clara Shake, Rich Pond Elementary, Riki Drexler
- Second grade: Clara Fritsch, Cane Ridge Elementary, Elaine Hacker
- Third grade: Axton Alvey, Across the Creek Academy, Lindsey Alvey
- Fourth grade: Anikaa Sharma, Pikeville Elementary, Jordan Johnson
- Fifth grade: Avery Gray, Southern Oaks Elementary, Elizabeth Darnell
- Sixth grade: Asher Alvey, Across the Creek Academy, Lindsey Alvey
- Seventh grade: Lindsey Bennett, Harrison County Middle, Morgan Farrow
- Eighth grade: Anthony Pike, St. James, Donna Edwards
- Ninth grade: Laura Gibson, Highlands Latin, Janice Murdoch
- 10th grade: Madeline Hinman, home school, Lesley Hinman
- 12th grade: Lilly Mooney, Mooney's Homeschool, Melissa Mooney
Essay winners with their schools and teachers were:
- First grade: Roland Stice, Alvaton Elementary, Carolyn Gifford
- Third grade: Myles Buchanan, New Castle Elementary, Laura Jeffries
- Fourth grade: Addison Cotton, Caldwell County Elementary, Stephanie Chambliss
- Fifth grade: Lane Kelsay, Adair County Elementary, Rachel Bardin
- Sixth grade: Joslyn Hinton, LaRue County Middle
- Seventh grade: Harper Ritchey, Caldwell County Middle, Susan Brinkley
- Eighth grade: Sophia Bowlin, Harrison County Middle, Morgan Farrow
- Ninth grade: Ana Willis, Faith Homeschool Group, Amy Moore and Allison Willis
- 10th grade: Will Faulkner, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens
- 11th grade: Madison Wilmoth, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens
- 12th grade: Sydney Pepper, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens
