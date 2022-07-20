Above: County Road Dept. truck of Kenneth Creech parked outside of the courthouse, prior to being showered with flowers and balloons in his memory later last week. Photo via Aaron Combs.
On Wednesday July 13th, at approximately 10am Lee County Road Department crews were conducting a right of way mowing operation on Hieronymus Loop Rd in the St. Helens area. The operator of the tractor mowing machine; Kenneth R Creech (Assistant Foreman) was observed by flagging crews as slumped over inside the tractor’s cab. The tractor had apparently continued forward afterwards and the left the roadway at a low rate of speed, coming to a stop against a tree approximately 20 feet away.
The flag crews made immediate contact with Creech who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lee Co. Road crews called for assistance via radio and began to perform CPR while Creech was still in the tractor’s cab until personnel arrived. LC EMS and Fire responded in less than ten minutes from the call along with other road crews and concerned citizens. Creech was extricated and placed in an ambulance where he was transported to the Ky River Medical Center in Jackson where he was pronounced deceased. (Info via LC Dept of Public Safety)
This is an incredibly difficult time for not only Lee County Fiscal Court/ Road Dept but for the community as well. Creech was known and loved by many for his readiness to always help those he could. The unexpected loss of Creech has left the county heartbroken and with a large void.
