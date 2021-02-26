Confederate Flag Symbol of Hostility That Needs to be Put in its Proper Place!

“In May 1863, the star-studded blue diagonal cross on a red field (that is well-known to everyone today) as the Confederate flag was a battlefield flag approved by the Confederate Congress,” according to John Coski in his article Myths & Misunderstandings, The Confederate Flag (Coski 2018). “After the end of the Civil War, when the Confederacy supposedly died, this flag lived on” as a logo to represent it (Coski 2018).
As Mr. Coski stated in another one of his articles called the Embattled Banner: The True History of the Confederate Flag, the aforementioned Confederate flag was used by the “Ku Klux Klan in the 1860s, 1870s, 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s as a symbol of white supremacists; and the Dixiecrats, also known as the State’s Rights Party, in 1948 used the symbol in support of segregation” (Coski 2005). During World War II, African Americans began to gain ground on their civil rights and those who felt uncomfortable with it, held onto symbols such as the Confederate flag as an anchor to their ill-advised support of slavery or prejudiced opinions against African Americans.
“In the 1950s and 1970s, the Confederate flag became a cultural symbol in the South of rebellion, including in some rock music of that time,” according to Mr. Coski’s prior article about Myths & Misunderstandings of The Confederate Flag (Coski 2018). African Americans as well as many others who support them believe the Confederate flag stands for the perpetuation of slavery and attempt to deny basic civil rights to African Americans.
However, some southerners state they display the Confederate flag as a symbol of southern heritage and they do not see it as referring to slavery.
Those southerners claim they want to remind others that the southern states seceded from the union because they wanted state’s rights: they wanted their independent states to have more say in government about how to run their own state rather than the federal government telling them what to do; and the conflict was not so much about slavery. Various southerners claim President Lincoln wanted to pass a law to prevent slavery from extending into the western part of the US, and they did not agree because most southern plantation owners made all the money that kept the whole country prosperous due to slavery.
“Numerous southerners become very attached to the Confederate flag, such as the state of Georgia and South Carolina; and they adopted it into their state flags,” according to Clare Courbould author of Why is the Confederate Flag So Offensive? (Courbould 2020). More recently, after years of non-violent and some violent protests, a few government officials in southern states have removed the Confederate flag from government buildings. Additionally, most retailers have decided to cease the sales of products that have a replication of the Confederate flag on them due to the negative publicity it has gendered as well.
Unfortunately, many hard-core southerners have the motto: “heritage rather than hate” and they stated “it (the Confederate flag) is an inanimate object that others should stop letting control them, if they don’t breathe life into it then it will die, it is just a piece of cloth” and you can burn or hide the Confederate flag; but it is still not going to change or make the hate or prejudice disappear. (Ladd 2018). This is a true statement to which I agree; but not in the same context because those southerners seemed to indicate nothing could be done to prevent or change the prejudice attitudes. However, prejudice depends on all humans of every race working together to eliminate it; and we all need to consistently work together towards unity.
We as human beings have a responsibility to recognize when our fellow brothers and sisters on this planet are hurt, upset, or offended by horrific events and the symbols that remind them of those events; such as slavery and the Confederate flag, which has been used by several prior groups to support them and their negative attitudes.
Whenever I have seen the Confederate flag displayed, I never had the initial impression that whoever did so out of a tribute to their heritage or faithfulness to the original political ideology of the southern Confederate states towards independent state’s rights. In contrast, as a professional white woman I always felt very uncomfortable and upset every time I saw the Confederate flag displayed because I believed its intent was to be negative, contentious, and to show superiority over another race.
Therefore, displaying and celebrating the Confederate flag in public places is inappropriate and in very poor taste, 156 years after the end of the Civil War, due to its negative symbolism throughout U.S. history. There are appropriate places for historical symbols, even negative ones such as the Confederate flag; and those include the State Flags that continue to still include the Confederate Flag as part of those flags, museums, personal collections, and as family heirlooms. In my opinion, Confederate flags should not be displayed or celebrated in the public if we, as a human race, truly want to be unified and show Christian love to our African-American brothers and sisters! I do and I hope others agree with me to do the same, or at least this article gives them time to stop and consider another option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.