Congrats on a Great Season LC Youth Sports Little Dribblers & Pewee Basketball Leagues! Dec 22, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photos by Tonya Oliver. Sign up deadline for Little League ages 9-13 basketball is Dec. 23, 2022. Stop by LC Farm Bureau or Bear Track Grocery for a sign up sheet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Congrats on a Great Season LC Youth Sports Little Dribblers & Pewee Basketball Leagues! Three Forks Regional Jail Report CAROL ANN ABNEY, New Report: Kentucky ranks #23 for the most dangerous state for drivers this holiday season Courthouse Comments By LC Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill What the Kindergarteners at LCE want for Christmas....... You Are Awesome! By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville A Different View Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProject by Clay County student Bentley Hubbard featured in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s “Science in Agriculture” exhibitWhat the Kindergarteners at LCE want for Christmas.......Courthouse Comments By LC Judge Executive; Chuck CaudillLEGISLATIVE UPDATE From State Representative Timmy TruettJason Momoa asks Beattyville native Noe to write song for new movie “The Last Manhunt”Caudill’s last Fiscal Court meeting as Judge Exec a quick oneThree Forks Regional Jail ReportKentucky Utilities earns top honors in Electric Business Customer SatisfactionThree Forks Regional JailIn My Opinion by John Paul Duddy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, December 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News +7 Congrats on a Great Season LC Youth Sports Little Dribblers & Pewee Basketball Leagues! 24 min ago Madison County Detention Center: December 11 - 14, 2022 10 hrs ago Doris Wyatt receives public service award 12 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center - December 8 - 9, 2022 13 hrs ago +2 Judge Gabbard Makes Announcement on Upcoming Inclement Weather and Waste Pickup 14 hrs ago Video premieres at Clay Historical Society meeting 15 hrs ago Congratulations Paces Creek Cheer! 15 hrs ago Michigan man sentenced over Knox County robbery, murder 15 hrs ago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.