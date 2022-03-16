In the House-passed “Omnibus” spending bill for the remainder of 2022, Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05) secured nearly $10 million in earmarks for community projects in southern and eastern Kentucky to prevent future flooding, enhance economic development, expand access to clean water, support first responders, and much more.
Ten community projects will be awarded funding across Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District in Clay, Lee, Leslie, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Rowan and Pike counties. Additional counties will be served by funding to prevent substance abuse in the region through Operation UNITE, and a septic system program through Eastern Kentucky PRIDE.
"I am thrilled to bring this good news to the people of southern and eastern Kentucky. Our rural communities desperately need federal support to help protect flood-ravaged cities, like Beattyville, and to help address the water crises in Martin and Leslie counties, among other needs," said Congressman Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. "It is no secret that I believe in the value of earmarks in rural America, as federal funding is often diverted to more populated urban areas. These important projects may have been stalled for many years without this money being set aside for our small communities. I applaud all of our local leaders who diligently worked on plans for these worthy projects, and I was honored to advocate for each one."
Congressman Rogers included the following Community Project Funding Requests for Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District in the FY22 Omnibus Appropriations Package:
Beattyville Flood Wall Study - $450,000 will be awarded for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District to investigate solutions to prevent future devastating floods in Beattyville, Kentucky, in accordance with the goals of USACE Flood Risk Management Program. Downtown Beattyville suffered another historic damaging flood in March 2021.
