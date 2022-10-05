Conley Baker, Sr, age 79, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, KY. Conley was born August 10, 1943 in Booneville, Ky, a son to the late Lawrence Baker and Maggie (Gilbert) Baker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding his 4-wheeler in his beloved Buffalo. He is survived by his companion; Wanda Trosper, 1 grandson; Dylan Baker of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Hazel Moyers of Dayton, Ohio, nephew; Scott (Nancy) Baker of Dade City, Florida, niece; Dana (Scott) Keish of Dayton, Ohio, sister-in-law; Doris Baker of Zephyrhills, Florida, Rodney (Nickie) Trosper, Tammy Trosper, Levi Trosper and Aleigha Willoughby, as well as many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence and Maggie Baker, 2 sons; Donnie ‘Tex’ Baker and Conley Baker, Jr,1 sister; Beatrice Dooley, and 1 brother; Boonie Baker. Services on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Booneville, Funeral Home in Booneville, KY. He will be laid to rest in the Courtland Cemetery in the Buffalo community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
