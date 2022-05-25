Connersville resident Herman “Sonny” Rowland Jr., 86, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Herman was born in Congleton, Kentucky on December 31, 1935 to Herman Ty and Mildred McGuire Rowland. He attended Lee County High School and furthered his education at Miami Jacobs University. Herman married the love of his life, the former Linda L Persell on January 26, 1974 at Central Christian Church in Connersville. He made his career at Visteon, from which he received several awards prior to his retirement in 1999. Herman was the king of his castle; he was meticulous, especially when tending to his vegetable gardens. He enjoyed showing his children and grandchildren how to can the veggies. Herman was also a generous man, donating to St Jude’s regularly. He had a TV program routine: Soap operas in the morning, westerns in the afternoon and Fox news at night. Herman was a proud supporter of the Indianapolis Colts and the University of Kentucky football. He was an exceptional woodworker creating picnic tables, rocking chairs, and nick-nacks that his family will forever cherish. Above all, Herman enjoyed spending every opportunity with his wife, children, and beloved grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who know and love him.
In addition to his loving wife of forty-eight years, Herman is survived by his children and their spouses: Jeff L. Siefert and Patricia, Greg A. Siefert, Melissa K. Schlink, Joy R. Gabbard and Steve, Jennifer Steele and Shelby; sisters: Linda Owsley and John, Carol Henson, Milford Rowland; double-first cousin: Betty Eddy; grandchildren: Makenzy, Madilyn, and Mason Hamilton, Audrey and John Vincent Isaacs, Ashtyn Siefert, Vanessa Siefert, Devan Sparks, Taylor Steele, Shelby Lynn Steele, Sydney Zinser, Rebecca Roelker and Mike, Tyler Clouse and Montse, Kait Callahan and Brian; great-grandchildren: Elliott, Lydia, Graham, Oliver, Nicolas, Lillian, Hudson, Caiden, Hailey, Melanie, Kirah, Liza, and three more great-grandchildren expected soon.
In addition to his parents, Herman is preceded in death by his brother: Lee H. Rowland; sisters: Edna Faye, and the late Henrietta Smith whom died just days before Herman; precious granddaughter: Morgan Hamilton.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 7p.m., Wednesday May 25, 2022 at Showalter Blackwell Long, Myers Chapel, Connersville, with cremation to follow. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5p.m., until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or Reid hospice in Herman’s honor. Showalter Blackwell Long, Myers Chapel, Connersville has been entrusted with his arrangements. For more information or to send condolences to the family please visit www.Showalter BlackwellLong.com.
