Connie (Farmer) Wolfinbarger, age 73, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her residence in Beattyville, KY. Connie was born June 5, 1950 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Ben Farmer and Dezzie (Clem) Farmer. She served her nation in the U.S. Air Force and worked for the State of Kentucky as a case worker. She was a member of the Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church and of the Eastern Star. Connie is survived by 1 son; JimEd Wolfinbarger of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Estill (Shirley) Farmer of Nicholasville, KY, 2 sisters; Lennie Mae Herald of Vincent, KY and Donna Brandenburg of Beattyville, KY, 3 grandchildren; Keegan Spencer, Ryan Spencer and Tanesha Wolfinbarger 6 great grandchildren; Kaylin Spencer, Carinah Spencer, Charles Aaron Arnold III, Dalton JimEd Arnold, Damien Spencer and Liam Sebastian Spencer and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter; Dana Spencer, 6 brothers; Carlos, Coleman, Ray, Clifton, Junior and Jesse, 6 sisters; Nellie, Irene, Ruth, Ola, Mattie and Vada.
A graveside service was held Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Farmer Family Cemetery with Pastor Gary Farmer officiating. Burial in the Farmer Family Cemetery located in Tyner, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
