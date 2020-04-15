  Connie Lee Alexander, 73, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed from this life at U.K. Hospital April 4, 2020. She was born March 13, 1947 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Mary Smith Walden Mullins and Hubert Walden. She was a retired nurse of 20+ years. Connie and her late husband Bill owned the Dinner Bell restaurant in Somerset, Kentucky from 2002-2007. She attended Bear Track Bible Church and was also a member of the Eastern Stars. She is survived by her son Mark W. Alexander and wife Melissa Stringer Alexander and their two children Emma Grayce Bernetta Alexander and Karter Paul Alexander all of Beattyville, Kentucky. Connie will be reunited with her husband Billy Paul Alexander of 52 years and her son, Thomas Paul Alexander whom is the father of her eldest granddaughters Cassaundra Diane Alexander Arthur and husband Joshua Arthur of Michigan and Katherine Renee Alexander Byrne and husband Kyle Byrne of Virginia. Connie and Billy Paul Alexander also have three great granddaughters, Madelyn Paige Roark, Brinley Kate Byrne, and Ellianna Grace Arthur. A private service will be held on April 7, 2020. Rev. William Owens officiating at the Family Cemetery. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Private family service. Burial: Rock of Ages Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you