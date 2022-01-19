Connie Sue (Morton) Moening, 61, of Columbia City, died peacefully at 10:05 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, in the company of family at her home, after a six-year battle with cancer. She was born April 3, 1960, in Anderson, Indiana, a daughter of Shirley “Gene” and Ruth Jeanette (Kilpatrick) Morton. Moving to Kentucky as a small child, she completed elementary school at Beattyville Elementary School and graduated from Lee County High School in Beattyville, Ky in 1978. She continued her education at Anderson College where she earned an associates’ degree in secretarial science and early childhood development in 1982.
On May 15, 1981, she married Ronald F. Moening. They made their first home in Anderson, IN moving to Wilmore, KY for 3 years. Then Elizabethtown KY for 5 years, Richmond, KY for 4 years, and Hardinsburg, KY for 4 years. In 1994, the couple moved to Columbia City. She began her work career at Asbury College in Kentucky as a department head secretary. She then joined Eastern Kentucky University. She served as a substitute teacher in Kentucky and continued with Whitley County Consolidated Schools after the couple moved to Columbia City.
Connie loved life and the simplicity of it. She deeply loved her family and every moment with them. She treasured every chance to visit her beloved childhood home, Beattyville, KY. Connie was a talented flutist, playing for church services. She especially liked playing at her home church of Zoe First Church of God in Zoe, KY and the annual Church of God camp meeting in Payne, Ohio. Known for her love of cats, she was never far from a furry friend. Time spent with Connie always included laughter and she brightened everybody’s day. Her unwavering faith in Christ carried her throughout her life. She will be sorely missed.
She attended Columbia City First Church of God.
Surviving is her husband of 39 years, Ronald; a son Daniel C. (Rianna) Moening of Fort Wayne; her parents S. Gene and Ruth Jeanette Morton of Beattyville, KY; sisters Linda K. (Robert) O’Dell of Unionville, TN, and Carol L. (Garrett) Lee of Saint Bernice, IN; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
