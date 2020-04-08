CONSTANCE LUANN CRINGLE PERKINS, the widow of Gary Joe Perkins, and the daughter of the late William Melvin and Saundra Verdie Spencer Cringle, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 9, 1943 and departed this life in Maysville, Kentucky on March 27, 2020 at the age of 76 years, 11 months and 18 days. She was a former employee for RCA, Totes Incorporated, Save-A-Lot, Rite-Aid, and owned her own business as a salesperson for Home Interiors, and was a member of the Victory Christian Center in Maysville.Mrs. Perkins is survived by four children, Joseph Perkins and wife Shelly of Lebanon, Ohio, Carl Douglas Reeves and wife Becky of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jomika Schwartz and husband Vaughn of Morrow, Ohio and Theresa Gerike and husband Karl of Maysville; a brother, David Pat Anthony Cringle and wife Sharon of Indianapolis; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Service: McCray Cemetery Wilkinson IN. Officiating: Bryon Mullins. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
