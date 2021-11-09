Cora Collins, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her home in Beattyville, KY.
Cora was born April 10, 1936 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Cleveland & Mary Jane (Newton) Terry. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Kings Highway Holiness Church.
She is survived by 4 sisters; Alice Reece, Callie Bailey, Lee Ann Wilson, and Emma Messer, 3 brothers; Willie Terry, Chester Terry, and Bradley Terry, 2 grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Joe R. Collins, 1 son; Donnie Collins, and 2 sisters; Dora Estes, and Norma Mosley. Visitation held Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Doan & Mills Funeral Home (790 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374). Funeral services held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Doan & Mills Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, located in Richmond, IN. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Both Booneville Funeral Home, and Doan & Mills Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
