Above: Sunday’s winning team with 18 under (L-R) Connor Williams, Zach Watterson, Brandon Hogan, Justin Spencer & David Hobbs.
On Sunday July 17th, players headed to the Beattyville Country Club to participate in a scramble raising proceeds for Zach Watterson to participate in the National Jr PGA Championship in Chicago on August 1st-5th. 50% of the proceeds were given to the winning team.
In June, Zach took home the Kentucky Boy’s Junior PGA Championship title at Richmond, qualifying him for the Chicago Championship.
Although the rain caused a short break mid game, the players were able to wait out the weather and finish the 18 holes.
Various prizes were also given out for closest to the pin on 6 & 7, longest putt on 2 and longest drive on 5.
Take advantage of the remainder of warm weather and make a visit to the course! 9 holes with a cart $10 and 18 holes with a cart $15. Located at 406 Golf Course Road, Beattyville.
·The Beattyville Country Club will be hosting an invitational Sept 3-4. Prizes for each flight; 1st place $250, 2nd $150, 3rd $100. Flights based on 1st day scores. Participation is $50 for members and $75 non members. This includes a practice round. To register call or text Josh Broadwell at 606.438.4214. Limited to 72 entries only. Play your own ball both days.
·Scramble for a Cause: Beattyville Country Club 406 Golf Course Rd. August 20th. Registration 11am, scramble at noon. $25 per player, $5 mulligans limit 4. Prizes for 1st place team, closest to the pin on all par 3’s, longest drive #5. Food/drinks provided. BRING CASH FOR LIVE AUCTION! All proceeds to Robin Fox.
