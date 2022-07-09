Make plans now to participate in the July 17th Golf Scramble at the Beattyville Country Club. Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1pm. $25 per player with $5 mulligans, limit 4. 50% proceeds to winnings team, other 50% will be towards Zach Watterson’s participation in the National Jt PGA Championship in Chicago August 1st through 5th. Prizes for closest to pin on all par 3’s, closest to pin on #6 & 7, longest putt on #2 and longest drive #5. Burgers, chips, drinks provided for participants. Located at 406 Golf Course Rd Beattyville KY 41311.
