Country Club to Host Trey Combs Memorial Scramble & Annual Bobcat Scramble

On Saturday May 7th, The Beattyville Country Club will host a Trey Combs Memorial Scramble beginning at 11am. Sign ups will be start at 11am and end at noon for the shotgun start. This scramble will be A-B-C-D format and $25 per person, $5 per mulligan and $5 pin money on holes 4 and 9. A limited number of rental carts will be available. Players suggested to bring own cart if possible.
All proceeds will go to the family of Trey combs. If anyone would like to sponsor a hole ($100 whole or $50 half) please call 859.893.3881.
On Saturday May 21st, the Country Club will host it’s annual Bobcat Scramble with sign ups at 11am and scramble beginning at noon. A-B-C-D format and $25 per person, $5 per unlimited mulligan with prizes on every hole. Lunch will be provided and trophies given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.
All proceeds benefit the LC Boy’s Bobcats Basketball.
The Beattyville Country Club is located at 406 Golf Course Rd Beattyville KY 41311.
