There are now a few locations in Lee County that will have on hand AED’s (Automated External Defibrillator). These locations include Lee County Courthouse on floor one, Happy Top Community Center, Lee County Garage, and in some county worker’s vehicles. The purpose of one of these devices is to save an individual experiencing cardiac arrest. Small, electrical pulses/shocks are sent to the person’s heart until a correct rhythm is achieved.
According to research, the AED can increase survival rate of cardiac arrest by seventy percent. The decision to place these devices throughout the city was made after the county judge, road foreman and emergency manger attended a CPR class at the Beattyville Fire Department recently.
If you are a business owner or individual, you also can purchase an AED online. Prices range from $1k and up. In some areas, these devices are commonly found in churches, schools, restaurants and more. Most automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) are designed to be used by non-medical personnel, such as fire department personnel, police officers, lifeguards, flight attendants, security guards, teachers, and even family members of high-risk persons.
