Courthouse Comments
By Chuck Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge Executive
I hope, despite all the challenges, everyone had a memorable and blessed Easter celebration. For many working as first responders and deployed around the world, I know they found a way to make it special and real this year as they always have. Remember them in your prayers.
To update all, we still have no positive cases of covid19 reported in Lee County, As I have stated before, this does NOT mean there haven’t been or there aren’t cases in Lee County, but none of the several we have suspected and were tested, have tested positive. I still believe and suggest we all assume we are carriers and treat others with respect and distance, while washing and sanitizing our hands, clothes, shoes, etc. The new updates from CDC are to wear masks in public and maintain a distance of 13 feet or more. I believe common sense will dictate to many of us, as it has, that we just have to be very conscious of where we put our hands and be vigilant of our actions to avoid passing this on. One of the most unsettling issues with this particular disease is the reality 25-50% of those that have it or have had it, don’t know, because it isn’t making them sick and they are passing it on.
Just to be clear, this is not the only danger or contagious disease out there. We have dealt with other threats before and still managed to live what we considered normal lives. We will do that again. We just have to address this new issue, learn how to deal with it, and adjust to it. We deal with dangers every day and we have learned to live with them. “Be Aware, Not Afraid”.
As of Monday, April 13, 5 p.m. there have been 26,683 people tested in Kentucky, 2,048 have tested positive, and 104 have passed away where covid19 was a contributing factor, 629 have recovered from covid19, and currently approximately 136 are in ICU with covid19 as a contributing factor.
If you haven’t filled out your census form, I ask again that you please do so, at the earliest convenience……today. Someone in Washington came up with a formula that says every person who fills this out gets about $2,400 for their community. If you haven’t received a census packet, but have internet, you can fill out the census without having a packet or ID number. Log in at the link below the “Log In” button. As we recover from this Corona Virus, we are going to need all the money we can get, and to get it, we need the most accurate information. Please be counted this year in Lee County. If you don’t have internet and don’t have a package, give us a call at the Courthouse 606-464-4100.
One of the big issues we are facing in County Government is what our budget is going to be this upcoming year. The State Legislature voted to write a budget for 1 year instead of the normal 2 years during this session. They also put up a bill that will not raise retirement, which was planned this year, from 25% to 27% (approximately) of one’s base pay for county workers. This will cut our expected expenditures. Looking at how many are staying home during this crisis also requires we be concerned about a loss of revenue for County Road Aid money because people aren’t buying as much gas, thus reducing the amount we receive from the “gas tax”.
There is a huge amount of money being spent at the state level on this issue and in a state where the Constitution says the government has to balance the budget, that means existing programs will take hits as the state refocus money now to battle covid19. We are recording every hour, every expenditure, every minute equipment is used to recapture unplanned expenditures from the FEMA declaration, which will possibly free up more federal money. We are also looking at and talking with the staff about the possibility of laying people off…..just in case. We have let a volunteer go on furlough in anticipation of this occurring, but we actually have it better than most counties. Our local tax base relies on real estate and real property taxes for the most part, unlike other counties that rely on payroll and insurance taxes as well. This gives us a little more stability. Of course, with oil prices dropping so dramatically over the last month, there will be a hit on the taxes Lee County receives from oil revenues. But the good news is that it appears, the price war has ended and prices will go back up, allowing local companies to bring back people they have laid off and increase the amount they pay into community budgets.
Over the weekend, I drove around to see how we are doing at staying home and staying healthy and social distancing. For the most part, it was very gratifying seeing more Lee Countians practicing a respect for others and taking social distancing seriously. I did see several out riding their ATVs on the roads and in the woods, but for the most part, they all stayed in family units and clear of each other. I saw several local riders shopping on Hwy 11 North and about seven trucks with trailers, all with Kentucky tags around the county. Only one group, seemed to be completely ignoring the orders to stay home and healthy and that was a group of about six side by sides from Estill County that raced through Lee County into Owsley, in the Newbury area, before they stopped, cranked up the tunes, and had a party. Alcohol was involved. Clearly social separation wasn’t being considered, nor was the possibility, if they had been hurt or had a medical problem, there might not be any first responders available. Something we should all consider, even if in the late teens or twenties. We are all vulnerable and possible carriers. For those not taking this seriously, please fail safe to overly cautious. We really are in this together and we trust we will all do the right thing. No one wants to make life worse with tickets, citations and curfews.
Follow Lee County daily on our Face Book Page lee_county_kentucky_government.
