Court House Comments
By Chuck Caudill jr
Lee County Judge Executive
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, three Magistrates of Lee County Fiscal Court, Harvey Pelfrey, Dean Noe, and Dennis Pelfrey, did not approve the budget presented by the Lee County Judge Executive, Chuck Caudill Jr. It is the first time a budget was not approved in anyone’s memory. The question is why?
The budget presented, used conservative figures to estimate future income and expenditures. It did not require any lay-offs. It provided the same improved services the county has received for the first year of this administration. It did not require a tax raise, but they did not approve it.
Here is the reason, they want to get rid of the county run ambulance service………It is that simple. The argument is “we can’t afford it”. They, and anyone who says that, even if they work for Lee County, are misrepresenting the facts to you to serve some need other than the needs of Lee County Tax Payers.
This is reality, In light of the financial impact of Covid19 on our budget, which isn’t as extreme as some counties, we adjusted our figures and projected we MIGHT have to tap into our “reserve” of cash, which is often used for things like raises, extra gravel, new vehicles.
Remember, this administration took office after a huge tax cut by the previous administration. They were operating on a county tax of 49.2 cents per hundred dollars of value on your real estate taxes and this administration took their cut, lowered it to 43 cents per hundred, and had about $500,000 in surplus funds at the end of the fiscal year. We, as a team, know how to manage your money and give you responsive services.
The managers don’t always agree with me, but I have found they are as human as the rest of us and make mistakes, have different opinions, and we have to fight it out, but we have found ways through hard work, to work through our differences, and have been successful. And as long as we continue to work through our differences, we will be successful.
I have one objective as County Judge Executive, give the Lee County Citizens the best services possible, within the law, your tax money can buy.
Let me be clear, LEE COUNTY CAN CONTINUE to run the Ambulance Service, Road Dept, 911, Administration, and Solid Waste, based on the budget I presented to the Fiscal Court.
I don’t want to make it sound like the operation of the ambulance service is cheap. It isn’t. Finding paramedics to work is difficult. They are in high demand. We luckily have two full time and one part time paramedic. Until we can offer a more stable work environment, we will have to live with overtime. Things have improved over the months, which is why we have a part time Paramedic now and another that will come if he isn’t working and we have an emergency. Overtime is a big issue and we have to cut that back every chance we get.
In hard numbers, from July 01, 2019 to April 30, 2020 we have spent about $382,000 dollars on the ambulance service. Remember, we didn’t take the service over until October 01, but just in current revenue generated by ambulance runs, we have generated about $270,000 in revenue, not counting about $15,000 in grants, and another $25,000 in contract negotiations. Add to that mix, that the monthly report on revenue shows continual growth in how much we bring in monthly along with how much we make per run on average. We had the best month ever in the April report where we banked over $65,000. In Dec: about $49,000, Jan, 48,000, Feb 51,000, Mar 42,000. Based on this trend, I don’t believe we have topped out yet, particularly considering the additional 8% increase in Medicare payments that took effect in January and because of new training EMS personnel have received in how to correctly bill.
The Ambulance Service, fully aware of the costs, and the judge’s office have been working on finding an even more cost effective way of operating the ambulance service, and since many of them aren’t as interested in having retirement benefits, about 25% above their pay, there was a plan to see the benefits off a shift to a local nonprofit board with an increase in pay.
No one is sitting on this issue without constantly weighing the pros and cons of every decision.
There is no reason to hold up the annual budget because of this. It is not a critical issue that can’t be funded. To rush to any decision is a disservice to the citizens of Lee County.
As requested, by the Magistrates, I have drafted a Request for Proposal to solicit proposals from various ambulance companies to begin negotiations with Lee County regarding the operation of the ambulance service. This will prevent any complaint of showing favoritism to a single entity by not advertising we were looking.
If you haven’t filled out your census yet, please take a moment and do so. If you need help, please don’t hesitate to call the courthouse 464-4100 or city all 464-5007 for help, even if you don’t have a package. Two local students are also helping as volunteers. Please talk to them when they call and if you need to verify who they are, call one of the top numbers and we will check on them. A full count is necessary to get all the funding we can for programs for the next ten years.
Follow us daily on our facebook page at lee_county_kentucky_government. I Don’t want to jinx us, but as of last night, after completing over 200 tests for covid19, Lee County is in the final four of counties that have not had a positive test. Continue to assume you have it and please practice social distancing.
As early as this Friday, it appears trails and parks will be reopening. You can still stay home and stay healthy if that is your choice and practice social distancing when you have to go in public.
We’ve got this Lee County.
