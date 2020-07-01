Courthouse Comments
By Chuck Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge Executive
Have you filled out your CENSUS yet? If not, you are telling everyone else, I don’t count. But you do. You do count. The future of our county is directly impacted by how many fill out the CENSUS. It truly will take about 10 minutes, and far less if you are only filling out for yourself. Please stand up and be counted. It will help your community, your schools, your community services. It really is all about you in this instance.
I just received word the Census team is still hiring workers for $14 an hour and mileage. Give Michelle Thorp a call at 859-359-5503 to learn more.
With the Fourth of July coming up, and the Hwy. 52-yard sale, I think it is important we take a moment to stop and remember, there is a pandemic going on. I know, truly I do, that this is getting old and many don’t want to hear, or read it, but this is a disease that is easily spread and is deadly to a segment of our population. And; truth be told, we don’t know the long-term effects on anybody. One thing we do know is that a lot of people have caught Covid19. And we know the number of people that have contracted it is growing in new areas. It is not dying down.
Lee County has been relatively untouched by Covid19, with only one positive test reported. I think there are several factors that we can attribute this too. I think many local churches have taken the threat seriously and taken dramatic action to continue their worship services while still treating this as a danger to their congregations. Local stores have taken precautions and helped patrons maintain social distancing, while mitigating the spread of the virus with shields and constant cleaning of the customer areas. Many wear masks in public places and minimize times in groups. Like someone said to me recently, “We practiced social distancing in Lee County before it was cool.” But consider this, as we move into this weekend, There will be people from across the state driving down Hwy. 52 stopping to wheel and deal for good prices on other people’s stuff. Each discussion, each handling of a piece, each money transaction is a possible conduit for the transmission of the Covid19 virus. For this weekend, we are welcoming everyone to visit and interact with every person selling something. There will be far more Lee County/rest of the world contact than during the busiest ATV weekend where most of the visitors stop at one or two stores that are well known to the community. Will you wear masks? Will you wash your hands after every transaction, will you practice social distancing and expect it from your customers? Will you sanitize you hands after ever transaction? I appreciate that many people will set up stands and many will travel from Jackson to Danville looking for those one of a kind deals, but, and this is something we must consider, is that sale or deal worth your life? To some, the risk is worth it, and you will do it, no matter what anyone says. I respect that. I just ask you to remember, there are ways to have it all. Run the yard sales, but wear masks, insist on social distancing, keep areas wiped down with antiseptic sprays and wash/sanitize your hands after every transaction. Enjoy the day, but enjoy it and be cautious and responsible. If everyone does their part, we can avoid becoming a hot spot and still make the deal of a life time.
The Fourth of July Celebration will be held this year at Happy Top. People who desire to watch it may come up there, but no refreshments will be served. You have to bring your own. And people watching the fireworks will be expected to stay around their cars and not congregate together. We are expected to do something we don’t normally do in our small-town culture, stay away from each other and respect a much wider space around friends and family. Hand shaking and the all-important hug of greeting are second nature actions we should be avoiding for now. Trust me, I know it is not easy. I sometimes cheat, hold my breath and sanitize hands and face afterward, but even that is risky. If you can watch the fireworks from another area, isolated from others in the community, I would recommend doing so. I will be watching from my office in the Courthouse, if I finish work on the farm and am still awake. Please consider wearing masks to cover nose and mouth and other practices to help stop the spread of Covid19. Something that made me smile was the fact that Senator McConnell and Governor Beshear both agree that wearing a mask is the thing to do.
I spoke with the Director of Lee County Constant Care today who says they are working with Corporate owners, Signature Health Care, to safely open the home to family for residents. They are working on a plan and will let the community know as soon as possible when they can start visiting again. The Personal Care Home took positive action early and has not only been untouched by Covid19, but just passed their state inspection without any deficiencies. Congratulations to the entire staff for being there for our loved ones and creating a program that is second to none.
This week we had an architect from Nesbitt Engineering visit to give us some idea of the cost for raising the roof on the Uniform Factory. There has been interest shown by an international company to put a surgical/N95 mask making company in there, along with other PPE, but they needed 30-foot ceilings to accommodate equipment. Talking with the company representatives, the cost appears too high. Economic Development Director, Scott Jackson, and Main Street Manager, Teresa Mays, have kept them talking and they are looking for property around the county to build a facility instead of converting the factory. If this comes to pass, the company could create approximately 80 industrial jobs for local workers.
We had a small “packer” garbage truck go down this week. We have started running the larger truck on main routs to offset the loss of the truck. The replacement truck has been ordered and should be here in a few months. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 464-4100 or the Solid Waste Office 464-4107 if there are any issues.
These are some challenging times, but all things considered, we are doing pretty well in Lee County.
Follow us daily on our Facebook page Lee_County_Kentucky_Government and don’t hesitate to contact my office via email at leekyjudge@gmail.com. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.