Good morning Lee County, as of five o’clock Monday, April 07, according to ycovid19.ky.gov, there have been 19,955 tests for Covid19 in Kentucky, 1008 have tested positive, and there have been 59 deaths where Covid19 was a contributing factor.
Just to put a little perspective on this case, and this is not meant to make anyone lessen their precautions, Kentucky has had around 300 that have recovered from the virus and are back to work.
I can continue to report that we have not had a case of Covid19 test positive in Lee County yet. We have had several tested, and are waiting on the results of at least one that I know about. I will be surprised if we do not have someone test positive.
I would like to thank all the local businesses for working with local government to create safer establishment. We can’t anticipate every need and every situation, but everyone from entry level workers to management have adapted and addressed everything from closing down to setting up social distancing measures and providing disinfectant.
They have to deal with a broad range of society from those who think this is all a hoax to people truly in fear for their lives. Not an easy task, but they are all doing incredible at finding the middle of the road to continue to meet your needs.
There are so many in Lee County that are deemed essential personnel who continue to come in to work so we can continue to provide critical services, it is difficult to thank them individually, please know you are appreciated and admired.
Some schedule changes to consider: The Fiscal Court Meeting will be held by phone at 6 p.m. on Thursday. I will stream the meeting from my office so the community can see what is going on. We will keep the agenda to essential business. An agenda will be posted on the Government Facebook page on Wednesday.
The following programs scheduled for April have been cancelled and will be rescheduled:
Spring Cleanup and Spay Neuter. This is a constantly changing schedule. You can get the latest updates at the Lee County Facebook page, lee_county_kentucky_government.
Walgreens informed me yesterday, if you are picking up a prescription, they will deliver to the curb, if you call ahead to schedule it.
I would just like to echo again Governor Beshear’s comment that we all need to Stay Home and Stay Healthy as much as possible. There have been many state and local orders put out to help all understand the gravity of this situation. All the current information suggests that 80% of those with the virus will have little or no reaction, 20% will require hospitalization, and 5% will have a life-threatening condition. But we also have to consider this virus has mutated several times since it first jumped to humans and have to plan for it becoming worse. We hope for the best and plan for the worst. Please practice all the procedures and look at minimizing the threat of you becoming a carrier. The simplest way I have found to look at this is to ASSUME I HAVE IT. We all can control our own actions.
I have checked the IRS website and the $1,200 stimulus checks will start being sent out in a little under three weeks. If you are on Social Security or in another program, where you don’t usually submit taxes, they will send it to your bank account on record or you will get a paper check if you have no account. If you aren’t on some program, but haven’t filed income tax in several years, even if you don’t owe, you should fill out a short form to update your information so the check can get to you more quickly.
For local businesses, there are new emergency loans and grants to keep you afloat while this is going on, You can go to kycovid19.ky.gov to learn more about these programs. Kentucky is not just focused on fighting the virus, but also recovering from it. We all can do our part. If you are a senior citizen and are having a problem with food, call the Senior Citizen Center at 606-464-8005 to figure out a way to either pick up food or have it delivered if necessary.
If there are any problem, call the office at 606-464-4100, email leekyjudge@gmail.com, contact us on fecebook or call my cell 732-239-8397.
We’ve got this Lee County, just continue to be respectful of each other and keep our senses of humor.
