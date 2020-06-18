Good Morning! I hope the weekend was good for all. I got a lot of mowing, weed eating and tree trimming done on Saturday and my body reminded me I wasn’t 30 any more on Sunday and Monday. Slow and steady may win the race, but it doesn’t make you any less soar.
It is budget time across the state and we are scheduled to have the second reading of the 2020 budget. The Fiscal Court will meet in special session on June 25 at the Happy Top picnic shelter to vote on it. The community is welcome to attend and the event will be shared on facebook as well.
Where does the money from to make up what we estimate will be our almost $6,000,000 budget in 2020?
From the local tax payers, using the Receipts for the 3rd Quarter of the current Tax year, we expect to receive from Real property taxes, personal property taxes, Motor Vehicle taxes and Delinquent Proper taxes about $1,176,000.
From oil taxes, $44,000, but with oil prices fluctuating, that is a tricky one to estimate.
From rent of County owned space (to AOC and Socail services, the old health dept, the old swimming pool, happy top, blooming sensations) $173,400. From various franchises: (bank and cable) $39,886.
From the National Forest, we receive $10,000 to offset the lack of receiving taxes for the approximately 8,000 acres that is owned by them.
For the Road Dept, there are several pools of money funds that come in and have to be used on the roads are: County Road Aid, Rural Secondary Road, Driver’s License Refund and Truck License refund, which comes to $965,326. There is also money we compete for against other counties, and there is no guarantee we will receive them, but they include FEMA reimbursement, Dept of Local Government grants, Governor’s Discretionary funds. In 2019-2020 these totaled: $1,015,878. The Road Dept also is in a contract to buy two tandem trucks annually then sell them as low mileage vehicles at auction
911 receives money from various phone fee taxes and Beattyville pays $30,000 annually as part of an agreement to provide services this totals $221,000.
There are three workers who the county is compensated for; litter abatement Officer, Emergency Management Director, and Tourism Director. We receive $57,633 to help offset their employment costs.
The Sheriff pools his funds and brings in about $205,000 in taxes and fines.
The County Clerk turns her excess funds over after paying all costs for her office and that is expected to be a gain of about $7,500
The County gets various grants for programs granted from House Bills like Court Cost, correction assistance, Jail Allotment, and Jail Medical Assistance. That totals about $70,000.
