I hope these Spring mornings are to your liking. I find them pretty refreshing. The mix of fog and frost is something I don’t remember from my childhood, but It has given me some interesting sites to look at. Hey, are you having problem with “Duck Weed” on your pond? I have been watching the deer on my property the last few weeks, and as it comes back, the herd has doubled in size. There are now 8-10 deer that routinely wade into my pond and eat that stuff like candy all day long.
HAVE YOU DONE YOUR CENSUS YET??? If not, please give us a call at the Courthouse or the Mayor’s office, 464-4100, 464-5007 and we will help you fill it out. If you would prefer to talk to someone not local, call 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish help. I promise, it really is easy and your participation will help yourself, family, friends and community with grants, investments and political clout in Frankfort and Washington. You can also go online at my2020census.gov and fill out a questionnaire, even though you didn’t receive a package.
As we deal with this Covid19 pandemic, things have been a little outside the normal realm of operations, even here in Lee County. As of 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, Lee County is one of the few counties remaining that hasn’t had anyone test positive for the virus. That is a positive thing and something we can be proud of, but let’s not forget, this does not mean Covid19 isn’t here, it just means we probably haven’t tested the right person yet. Let’s continue to stay home and stay healthy, and when we can’t, practice social distancing.
We have officially entered a new phase of this pandemic. Governor Beshear has started Phase 1 of opening businesses again, as of yesterday, April 27. And he has given us a timeline for the other phases.
Now health care practitioners can resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in: Hospital outpatient settings; Health care clinics and medical offices; Physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists; Dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections)
This phase does not apply to long-term care settings like Lee County Constant Care, prisons or jails like Lee County Adjustment Center and Three Forks Regional Jail, and other industries like retail stores not counted as essential, like Rose Bros., or other settings, nor does it apply to elective surgeries or procedures.
Phase 2 is set to begin Wednesday, May 6. At that time, outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures can resume, though hospital and care facilities will have to meet strict guidelines.
Phase 3 is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 13. Hospitals and care facilities can begin doing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume.
Phase 4 is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 27. At that point, most of the restrictions on types of procedures and volume will be left to the facilities to determine; however, oversight and guidelines meant to ensure the system isn’t overburdened or cutting safety corners will continue.
You will notice most of these have to do with openings of medical facilities. Guidance will be given for other industries as the state measures the spread of the virus as we relax restrictions. Please be patient and contact the Governor and Legislators (Robert Stivers, Cluster Howard) to express your feelings about openings.
Locally, Boneyard Hollow has chosen to open their check in facility and parking lot in Estill County. This has been approved by State Labor Cabinet in Frankfort with an approved list of social distancing requirements. The Estill County Health Dept. will be monitoring the operation and if they do not meet the requirements asked to shut down.
The issue for them has been that local riders from the counties immediately around their park have been trespassing, intentionally or unintentionally, so they approached the problem from the perspective, their staff, onsite, could do a better job of managing compliance.
There has been no change to visitors from out of state having to quarantine for 14 days if in transient housing. I really appreciate the local cabin and hotel owners who have chosen not to lease during this time and those who tell guests they are expected to remain isolated as we determine the best path forward.
Last night, Governor Beshear said that by May 11, everybody working for an essential business should be wearing a mask. I highlighted “Everybody should be wearing a mask”, because the Governor said that everyone in public, because social distancing might be difficult, should be wearing a mask. I personally find that upsetting, but when I step back for a minute and look at the facts, is he really asking me to do something awful? NO. It is no more upsetting than having to wear shirts and shoes in a business for health reasons. It infringes on my rights no more than having to wear clothes instead of walking around naked in public. I don’t like it, but for the public good, I will follow the rule when going in any business.
As of 5 p.m. April 27, Gov. Beshear said we have tested 48,799 in Kentucky and there were at least 4,146 who have tested positive , 87 of which were confirmed yesterday and there were five deaths where covid19 was a contributing factor. This brings the state total to 213 deaths. At least 1,521 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus who had previously tested positive.
As more data comes in, the world, nation, state and Lee County will be able to better make decisions for the future here. I know it is awful confusing with the rules changing all the time as more Personal Protective Equipment becomes available and models predicting the spread and lethality of the virus constantly change, but if it is any consolation, it shows just how confused even the experts are by all this. I do not believe for a second, those who predicted the danger of this virus had any political motivation, but truly expressed their fears based on experience in the field studying this kind of thing.
Is there a possibility it is being politicized in many circles since then? I do believe that is true, but in the grand scheme of things, we can pick and choose what we believe and act accordingly.
In our small community, we can truly talk with each other about ideas, fears and share information. We have far more than just our ideas on Covid19 to hold our relationships together. We all have history here. Let’s not forget that as we discuss and sometime fuss at each other. Let’s get through the fussing and find a way forward. We’ve Got this Lee County
Follow events daily on our government facebook page at lee_county_kentucky_government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.