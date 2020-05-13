Spring has been beautiful and crisp so far. I am hearing there is a growing body of evidence that the Covid19 virus is very susceptible to heat and humidity. I am hoping the research continues to verify it is susceptible. Those hot humid Summer days don’t look so bad now. Oh, and by the way, to all the mothers out there, I hope you had a great Mother’s Day in spite of having to deal with the pandemic.
Let’s kick this column off with HAVE YOU FILLED OUT THE CENSUS yet? If not----if you haven’t received a package----if you are at all confused about it, please call the courthouse 606-464-4100, city hall 606-464-5007, Kentucky Home Place 606-464-2156, or Kentucky River Area Development District (606) 436-3158. There are people standing by to help you do this it will take from 4 to 15 minutes to fill it out on the phone. Kentucky and Lee County NEED YOU TO BE COUNTED. There will be Census workers starting back to visiting this week. You can also keep them from visiting by getting help to fill out your census.
The Covid19 issue has made us all adjust since it became a pandemic and Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on March 06. We have gone from recommendations not to wear masks to recommendations to wear them. We have become isolated from each other and had to forego a lot of hugging opportunities that are part of our culture. Some fear every interaction as a possible killer, others say this is not that big a deal. Let’s all realize, please, these are extremes. The truth of this virus is still being written. Did we over react, under react, get manipulated, bury our heads in the sand? Well, maybe……. maybe not. Abraham Lincoln said something like this once. “You can fool some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” And he said that at a time when the telegraph using Morse code was the fastest way to communicate. In today’s world, we have the breadth and knowledge of the history of collected wisdom at our fingertips. Of course, we also have the collected opinions of the world at our fingertips, so it is a double-edged sword. Does this make us more or less susceptible to being fooled? I don’t know, but I think President Lincoln’s view is still valid. The truth will come out, even now, because we can’t all be fooled all the time. It will take us talking with each other instead of about each other though.
As of last night, Monday May 11, 2020, Lee County remains as one of the seven counties that has not had a Covid19 test reported back as positive yet. I don’t know if that will change or not, but I can say we have had more cases being tested this week than ever before and Governor Beshear is asking that all Kentuckians be tested. To be honest, I am not sure if I agree with that. If I am tested today and come back negative, but meet someone tomorrow and catch it, I am still a threat to the community, but on the other hand, If I do take the test and it comes back positive, then I will know to isolate myself. Not an easy thing to decide, I truly get it. I expect that sometime in the near future, there will be a local test site in a nearby county that is open to anyone who desires to be tested. To see which sites are currently available you can go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
If you aren’t following the daily update on the impact of Covid19, Kentucky has tested 104,001 people with 6,677 confirmed cases; 2,335 of those have recovered and 311 deaths have listed Covid19 as a contributing factor.
Several of our local businesses are starting to reopen. Pet grooming, ATV parks, Climbing areas churches, retail stores and soon others. We will all have to continue to practice social distancing still and store personnel should have social distancing aids, gloves, masks, and sanitizers available to minimize the spread. It is highly recommended that any customers also wear a mask to help stop, not eliminate, the spread of the virus.
Please be patient and understanding of each other as we navigate our way through the reopening.
The Regular Fiscal Court Meeting for May will be this Thursday, May 14, at 6 pm and will be on the Lee County Government facebook page, lee_coutny_kentucky_government. It will be done like last month’s meeting, over the phone, due to Covid19 concerns. Please tune in. A tentative agenda will be published on the Facebook Page on Wednesday.
One of the openings approved by Governor Beshear is the opening of state buildings, which is scheduled to occur on Monday, May, 18, 2020. This does not mean we will be ready to run like before the pandemic. The Constitutional Officers have the authority to determine how they will maintain social distancing and operate their offices. We will continue to restrict access to the Courthouse to the side door on Center Street. We request you wear a mask if in one of the offices and practice social distancing. If you have questions on how the different offices are working to serve the public, call these numbers:
County Clerk: Kim Noe; 464-4115, for discussions about vehicle titles, hunting and marriage licenses, deed research.
Circuit Court Clerk: Tyler Phillips; 464-8400, for discussions about court dates, ID cards and driver’s licenses.
Property Valuation Administrator: Libby Roach; 464-4105, for property tax issues
Sheriff: Wendell Childers; 464-4120, for law enforcement and tax collection issues
Food Stamp Office: call the state hotline; 855-306-8959
Protection and Permanency: Margie Crawford; 464-8801
Drug Court: Rebecca Hogan; 464-2102.
Solid Waste: Angie Williams; 464-4107
Be safe Lee County and the best way to stay safe is to stay home whenever possible. And remember, assume being the carrier and you are protecting others by following current guidance.
We’ve got this Lee County.
