I know this is getting tedious, but we still have less than 50% of the people in the county who have filled out the 2020 Census. Pretty soon people will be knocking on your door, but even then, they might not get everyone. For every person we don’t count, your community loses a couple of thousand dollars in grant and aid money each year for the next 10 years. It impacts schools, law enforcement, EMS services, water and sewage projects, and money for home and feeding programs. If we aren’t counted, we don’t get our fair share. Please reach out to parents, grandparents, friends, and other family members and fill a census form out for each home. Even if you didn’t receive a Census form, you can file online at my2020census.gov. If you don’t have a computer, or just need help, call us at the courthouse or city hall at 464-4100, 464-5007, and we will be glad to help you file. It will take between 2 and 15 minutes depending on how many live in your household. You do count.
This weekend, the ambulance service completed 23 runs from Friday to Monday morning, the busiest weekend since the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service took over in October. They were supported by volunteer fire fighters and law enforcement at several calls, which included a major car accident on Hwy 52E. It is important we remember those in our community who respond at all times of the day and night in heat, cold, rain, and snow to be there for us in our hours of need. The vast majority do it as volunteers. I want to thank them all for always being there……always.
We still have only one positive case of Covid19 reported in Lee County. The youth and family are doing fine. The family is waiting for the results of the final tests to end their self-quarantine. An update on Covid19 in KY: The state has tested 285,358, 11,476 tested positive, 3,359 have recovered, 472 have died where Covid19 was a contributing factor. You can track the status of Covid19 daily at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Don’t forget Thursday June 11, at 6 p.m. at the Happy Top Community Room, the Fiscal Court will be having their Regular meeting for June. The public can attend, masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced. The meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook and recorded for the community to watch at their leisure.
There will also be a primary election held here in Kentucky on Tuesday June 23. You can vote by mail if you asked for an absentee ballot or you can call the Lee County Clerk at 464-4115 to schedule to come in and vote in the Clerk’s office. You do not have to wait until the 23rd. This will be the only voting place open in Lee County for this primary election. These steps were taken to protect the poll workers; the majority of which are in the most hazardous group for Covid19 complications.
Over the next few weeks, I will spend some effort to dig more deeply into where revenue comes from and where money is spent by the County. I believe creating a more informed community will lead to a more engaged community. We are small enough to be able to share information and listen to every informed concern and respond. This is something larger communities can’t say. It really is easier for us to talk to each other here.
I will start here with a brief explanation about the two government entities in Lee County for those who aren’t into politics. I work for every voter in Lee County and am the executive of a board called the Lee County Fiscal Court, My title is Lee County Judge Executive and the board is made up of four Magistrates, who represent four parts of the County. There are also four Constables who have the same law enforcement authority as the Sheriff who represent four parts of the Lee County. The Fiscal Court has the responsibility to manage your tax money, grants and other funding to: maintain County Roads, operate 911, operate EMS, operate solid Waste; and maintain county facilities(parks, courthouse, garages, etc…), operate economic development.
The other government entity is the Beattyville City Council. It is comprised of six council members with the Mayor as the Chief Executive. The Council has responsibility for streets, solid waste and policing in the city, but they also operate the water and sewage system county wide.
Both entities work together constantly, but it is important to remember we sometimes have different responsibilities to the people who chose us to manage two different budgets. I am sharing this, not because there are any issues, but to answer questions I get frequently about where responsibility lies.
It is also important to understand, the Sheriff, PVA, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Coroner, County Attorney, Jailer and other state agencies in the Courthouse do not work for the Fiscal Court. They all work for the citizens as duly elected Constitutional Officers.
The Courthouse is open. We have kept the main street entrance locked, but the entrance on Center Street is open. Before you come to deal with one of the offices, we recommend you call ahead of time. For the County Clerk the number is 606-464-4115. For the Circuit Court Clerk, the number is 606-464-8400. These are the two most called numbers in the Judge’s Office.
If you are ill, we recommend you stay home. We also recommend that you wear some kind of mask to cover your nose and mouth. Your temperature may be taken and you may be asked some health questions prior to us allowing entry. Please be patient and understand we do want to make this as quick as possible, but we continue to operate under the threat of Covid19.
Over the weekend, a pump went down at the Beattyville Water Plant. Water personnel and other Beattyville workers stayed on the job from the time it went down Saturday, till it was up and running Sunday. The casualty meant water was lost county wide as lines were drained. The loss of pressure also allowed for groundwater to leach into the depressurized lines, which lead to a boil water advisory, which is currently in effect. Many thanks to those who didn’t stop until the problem was solved. If you did not receive steady updates on the situation, you can sign up for phone alerts by contacting the Beattyville Water Office at 606-464-5007.
The Three Forks VFW Post, #11296 is hosting the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall on the 25 and 26th of July 2020. It will be erected at the Lee County Senior Citizens Center on Hwy 11 N.
You can follow changing government issues daily at the local government facebook page, lee_county_kentucky_government. You can leave emails at leekyjudge@gmail.com.
We’ve got this Lee County.
