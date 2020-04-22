Good morning Lee County. Last week was a lulu, wasn’t it? It went from sunny, to foggy to snowy and back again. We had all the seasons in one week. As of last night, April 20, 2020; Lee County still has not had anyone test positive for Covid19. This does not mean, there are no infections, it just means there has been no one sick enough to meet the criteria to be tested that has tested positive yet. We absolutely hope that trend continues, but as of today we are waiting on the return of four tests. With so many commercial labs coming on line, to increase testing, sometimes we wait days for tests to come back.
From the Governor, here is the latest:
Kentucky has 3,050 cases; 154 confirmed deaths; has tested 32,830; 1,134 patients that have recovered; has 107 counties reporting at least one positive case.
The decision was made that there will be no in-person classes for the rest of the 2020 school year, and students will continue with NTI days.
Lee County School Superintendent, Sarah Wasson, is working with her staff to make graduation for the class of 2020 memorable in the shadow of covid19. Coaches and local civic organizations are also coordinating efforts to ensure awards nights continue as planned, even if they must be conducted virtually.
If you have questions about Community Based Drive-Thru Testing Centers, there are none in Lee County. They are in Kenton, Franklin, Pike, Pulaski, Mcracken, and Hopkins Counties. These centers are there to test healthcare workers, first responders, individuals 65 and older, those that have a chronic health conditions. If you would like to go to a drive through center, you can see if you are eligible there is an online portal to register: go to https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or call 888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). More test sites will be announced as they come online.
Regional Hospitals will continue to test suspected cases that meet CDC guidelines.
As the new week starts, there is a growing number of governors who are focusing on moving forward to get the economy back on track. The Kentucky guidance, to start back hinges on these seven steps:
1. 14 days where cases are decreasing; 2. Increased testing capacity and contact tracing; 3. personal protective equipment (PPE) availability; 4. ability to protect at-risk populations; 5. ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings; 6. preparedness for possible future spike; 7. status of vaccine and treatment.
The first step to reopen, after Kentucky meets the seven step criteria, will require all to continue living with the threat of Covid19 and practice the following procedures:
Individuals should continue to practice good hygiene; if you feel sick , stay home; vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place; when in public, should maximize physical distance from others; should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, unless precautionary measures can be strictly observed; minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
Employers should continue to encourage telework If possible, should return to work in phases; close common areas; minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel; consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population. Specific types of employers likeSchools and organized youth activities that are currently closed should remain closed; visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited; Large venues (sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols; elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basis at facilities that adhere to Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) guidelines; gyms can reopen if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols; bars should remain closed.
For us in Lee County, the positive trend for oil took a big hit yesterday as the bottom fell out of the oil market. It is unclear yet how local oil companies will respond, but there will probably be a few more lay-offs. I don’t anticipate the loss of oil revenue taxes will hit us till next year. The Fiscal Court will continue to coordinate with Elizabeth Roach, The Property Valuation Administrator, to keep the community informed.
I want to say, the entire community has responded incredibly well during these challenging few weeks. Law Enforcement, 911, EMS, Fire Departments, gas attendants, food store employees, mechanics, youth services, and all essential workers come in every day and keep things moving.
Our small community has had the benefit of being away from large crowds and we have a natural desire to help our neighbors. The Senior Center, Schools, Cumberland Mountain Outreach, and Beattyville Housing, have let the County know they are providing food to groups needing it.
We have not had some of the challenges of neighboring counties, not only regarding the Corona Virus, but also regarding weather. They have battled power losses and heavy wind damage that has missed us.
We really have had it easier than most communities around us.
As we continue forward, let’s not let familiarity and confidence that we haven’t had any reported cases in Lee County, change our current caution. Please assume, you are one of the asymptomatic carriers, who could be healthy but passing the disease. Wash your hands a lot, try not to touch your face (almost impossible, I know) and understand some are truly afraid this will be passed on to them. Let’s keep respecting social distancing and keep our sense of humor.
If you have any questions, call the Courthouse, 606-464-4100, If you want to talk about Court issues 606-464-8400, Questions about Licenses and License Plates, 606-464-4115. You can follow us on facebook at Lee_County_Kentucky_Government.
We’ve got this Lee County.
