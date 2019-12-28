The Cold snap has made things a little interesting for the last couple of days, but the weatherperson says things are warming up. I can live with that and gentle rains.
The column this week has to be turned in Friday, December 20, so there won’t be a lot to add since the writing of Monday’s column. Let me start with I hope everyone has the Merriest of Christmases and Happiest of New Years. 2019 has been an interesting year for Lee County and the Courthouse. I have been blessed to work with a true bunch of professionals who have shifted gears as requirements changed and answered every call.
Lee County received over a million dollars in unplanned road aid, because this team worked with the Transportation Dept and Department of Local Government to break free Emergency and Governor’s Discretionary money. The team broke the log jam on historic FEMA money and has received over two hundred thousand for emergency repairs with $109,401.48 being received this week that will go directly into the county budget, because the work was done by Kevin McIntosh and the always ready road department. The paperwork getting done is always important when applying for and using grant money; and Solid Waste Director, Angie, Williams along with EMA Director, Jon Allen, have been critical in bringing the county on-line with the FEMA reporting portal. Deputy Judge, Pam Barrett, and Treasurer Pearl Spencer are constantly tracking the funding and claims to ensure we capture every dollar and minimize every expenditure. This takes constant review of bills and understanding why we spend money while looking for ways to decrease costs for goods and services. Vickie Vanderpool, Facilities Coordinator, and her crew have found ways to streamline bookings and increase revenue to provide cleaner and better maintained facilities owned by the Fiscal Court around the county. The Solid Waste Crew has sponsored two county clean ups and increased monthly revenue for collection of home and industrial customers. Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford has gently and respectfully transported over 450 dogs and cats to the Estill County animal shelter. The 9 11 crew has weathered lightening strikes and been spot on dispatching first responders around the county.
One group has stood out a bit more this year, and that is because of the turmoil of the last few years that was all part of working for the ambulance service. It took us ten months of research, math, and negotiations, but on October 01, the Ambulance Service returned to control of the Lee County Fiscal Court and the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service was reborn. We have weathered the storms of the Federal Case, changing management, recalibrating work schedules, and completing all the paper work and inspections to start providing revenue to Lee County, but more importantly, to provide two ambulances and a paramedic 24/7 to give the citizens a dynamic Advanced Life Support service to provide life saving resources, transportation, and personnel in emergencies. The holidays will be safer thanks to Jennifer, Jr, Dana, Dwayne, Andrew, Amanda, Brian, Chad, Trish, Matt, Ronald, Jon and the part time EMTs and paramedics who answer every tone.
Local Firefighters and Search and Rescue have answered every call and been there time after time as volunteers who give countless hours to the community out of the goodness of their hearts and a sense of duty. The community is blessed to have each one.
As the new year dawns, I feel strongly this team of professionals will continue to represent the Lee County Fiscal Court and provide unparalleled service to the community.
There will continue to be challenges as we strive to meet the ever changing world and we negotiate the best path forward.
The cadre of local elected officials continue to hammer out the budgets, regulations, and revenues that the future of the County and City rely on. It is noisy, but necessary.
With a goal of giving every citizen and a voice and information to make sound decisions, it is often difficult to get the word out in a timely fashion and often it is shared inaccurately. Please forgive the mistakes and understand, the desire is always to make Lee County a better place to live and grow for you, your children and grandchildren.
In my previous column I stated there would be the second reading of the Alcohol ordinance on December 30, but I failed to ensure the notice was put in the local paper; therefore, the second reading will be on January 03, 2020 in the second floor of the lee County Courthouse. If anyone desires to make an amendment to the ordinance, they must do so by submitting the amendment in writing in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute 67.077.
For those who are not following this, the County has adopted an ordinance and has set alcohol sales county wide, with the exception of Beattyville, which has its own ordinance, at Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. in the morning till 12 a.m. midnight with no Sunday sales.
In closing, I hope the holidays are bright and joyous as we celebrate a season of faith and renewal.
You can follow the County daily on our facebook page at lee_county_government_kentucky.
