Well, the weather has been hot with a lot of winds and rain at times. The road crews have been out cutting trees out of the roads along with trying to keep up with the mowing. In the office, we have been working on a USDA grant to get more mowers, and after some confusion between Frankfort, the office and mower dealers we hope to have another mower on the road before the Fall.
We have had one of our permanent people injured and will be unavailable for the near future. We are looking to hire a few seasonal employees. Some will be labor, but if you have heavy equipment experience, come in to pick up an employment form in the County Judge’s office.
At our last Fiscal Court meeting, we made a decision to add a track hoe to our inventory of road equipment. Looking at the cost verses benefits, it appears we can exceed the $1,800 a month cost with grant money we get for dump clean ups and by using it and charging FEMA rates instead of using a contractor for FEMA projects. We have to pay 12.5% of every FEMA project. We can do that by taking money out of our budget or by doing some of the work and charging the contract for it. That is called an “in-kind “ contribution. We can take credit of $158.00 an hour if we use the track hoe on a FEMA or Emergency Fund job.
The entire facilities staff is back working on parks while keeping the Courthouse clean and Covid free.
Solid Waste has not let the warm weather slow down picking up trash, even though we have had one of our smaller trucks down. We should have a new truck in the next few weeks. A reminder to the community, unless you have made special arrangements with Angie Williams in solid waste, 606-464-4107, to have your trash picked up next to your home, the trash cans must be placed by the road for easier pick up.
A reminder, that access to the Courthouse is through the side door on Center Street. And most agencies request you call ahead to make an appointment. The most frequently called are the County Clerk, 606-464-4115, the Circuit Court Clerk, 606-464-8400, the PVA 606-464-4105, and the Sheriff, 606-464-4120.
Since the Covid19 challenge began in March, we have had to adjust many things, even though, to date, we have only had one case test positive and the case was asymptomatic. We have debated and hashed out what is real, and what isn’t. There is just too much conflicting information out there for us to reliably KNOW what is going on. We can suspect and pontificate on things, but we have to always remember to respect another person’s views, even if we completely don’t see things their way. And we have to try to be nicer to each other.
The truth is that we are doing OK financially in Lee County and I believe are doing a pretty good job of communicating between agencies. There are glitches. But keep working together to repair them.
The most recent battle that seems to be impacting the public is the ongoing face mask issue. Here are my thoughts as Lee County Judge.
Wear a mask? Don't wear a mask? The experts on social media run the gamut from it's more unhealthy to wear one to -it is the only thing that will save us. Unfortunately, far too many of us pick one extreme or the other, instead of considering there might be middle ground we can live with.
If you think it is difficult being responsible to make decisions for yourself and family regarding the truth of face mask wearing, just think what the Governor of Kentucky is going through with 4.5 million people's opinions to address? He has even more experts calling him and advising him and giving him the impact on health, economy, schools, businesses, mental health, etc.....
He, as the elected executive of Kentucky, has to make a decision. Is it the perfect decision? Probably not. No decision maker, including the Governor, has perfect information on which to make a perfect decision. But he has to make a decision based on the imperfect, often conflicting information that he does have.
He said wear masks. He didn't come to this realization quickly or without considerable input, but he did come to that conclusion. I might not agree with it. The courts may say he can't do that, but, I will follow Governor Beshear's executive order. I will do this, not because I fear reprisal, fines, or jail time. I will do it out of respect for an executive who has far more reliable access than me to information, and who was selected to make these kind's of calls for the entire state. He believes wearing a mask helps based on all the information he has seen. I believe wearing masks is very possibly one way to help slow the spread of Covid19. Even if i didn't. Even if I thought this was all political, I would still wear a mask.
I wish he and the legislature agreed on this and spoke with one voice, but even if they don't, I will work with the Governor and support his efforts, even though we are not from the same political party. I ask that we all give Governor Beshear, Senator McConnell the benefit of the doubt as we continue to adjust plans to slow the spread of Covid19. Who needs the grief of having a store turn you away, or of a store, being closed down? No one wants to do these things, but someone has to be responsible for having a plan. A plan has been given to us. Let's follow it. What will it really hurt?
Follow us on Face book at lee_county_kentucky_government or send an email to leekyjudge@gmail.com to let us know how you feel.
We’ve Got this Lee County
