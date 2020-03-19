Well has everyone heard enough about COVID-19 (Corona Virus)? Well, Sorry, but that is where we still are in this weeks column.
A couple of hours ago, We received a message from Governor Beshear stating all Kentucky Cabinets are to cease providing public services beginning at 5:00 p.m. today, March 17th, 2020, WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. This means:
-Whenever possible, services shall be provided by Mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, any internet-based methods or telephone.
-All buildings and sites providing state government services, except for Kentucky State Parks, shall be closed to the public, except in emergency or life-threatening circumstances, or to provide food, water, medical assistance.
-Employees are prohibited from providing nonessential in-person state government services outside of government buildings or sites;
-In limited circumstances where government in-person services are still provided, all state government employees should engage in social distancing as defined by the CDC.
Call The County Clerk, 464-4115, The PVA 464-4105, Solid Waste, 464-4107, Sheriff 464-4120, Circuit Court Clerk, 464-4800, Family Services 464-8801, Food Stamp Office 464-1033, Drug Court 464-2102, County Judge/ County Garage 464-4100 before coming down to do business.
The Courthouse In effect is closed to the public, BUT ALL PERSONNEL ARE WORKING IN THEIR OFFICES. Do as much business as possible via alternate methods and coordinate with the office if you need to get more information.
For more information, visit Kycovid19.ky.gov
For those who are concerned about me declaring a state of emergency to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, let me explain what this means.
An emergency declaration allows the County Judge/Executive to take several actions:
1. Enforce all laws and administrative regulations related to emergency response.
2. To declare curfews and establish their limits.
3. To immediately purchase, rent, or contract for items without regard to the procurement code.
4. To request emergency assistance from local agencies and request federal assistance through the Governor.
This is a way for me to take quick action on issues IF THEY MATERIALIZE and puts us in line if any emergency funding becomes available.
Solid Waste, Road Dept. and all County Services remain ready to serve. We are open for business, even if you shouldn’t come in and see us.
If any seniors or others feel isolated and can’t get to medicine or food, please let us know we are working with an incredible crew of professionals and volunteers who are ready to help. Call 606-464-4100.
On a local note: A large pepperoni pizza with extra cheese from Hilltop Pizza was good for three meals.
You get a great order of fries and a rib sticking burger at the Bobcat without even going inside.
You can get a tasty meal with a Kentucky/Mexican flavor at Los Two Brothers, and create a little social distancing if you eat the refried beans. Brenda's Smoke Shack with send you home with incredible barbecue and a six pack. Don't forget the take out at Applemart, Valeros and the Rec Center. Jacks IGA Deli has some great sandwiches as well.
Both Dollar General Stores, Family Dollar, Save a lot and Jacks are all open and plan to be. In fact I haven’t heard of any stores that sell groceries are planning to close.
I know people are nervous. This is a unique thing for us to deal with. We all choose what works for us to get through the day, but we will get through the day. Be strong in your faith and please understand, we are trying our very best to make you aware, not afraid.
We make regular updates on the government facebook page, lee_county_government_kentucky.
