The rain is back and the Road Department, led by Kevin McIntosh and Kent Creech have been at it hard 24/7 for the last two days. On top of keeping ditches cleaned and trees cut out of the roads, yesterday morning around 7 a.m. a call went out there was a medical emergency in West Beattyville, Mcintosh and Lee County Worker Matt Lutes, raced out of the garage and headed to the address a few hundred yards from the county garage. They applied recently learned CPR until the ambulance arrived a few minutes later. Well done to these two who are truly community servants and community heroes.
On the ambulance service front, we have hired a part time paramedic and are in negotiations with another. We have moved a CDL driver, Dwayne Oliver, from solid waste back to the ambulance service, because of his EMT qualification. Total revenue generated so far since October 01 is $28,654.78. Currently we are still getting regular checks as we catch up from our 60 day period where we didn’t have our Medicaid numbers. Ove the weekend there were 17 ambulance runs and since December 01, there have been 97 runs. The EMS team is always ready to answer the tone.
Ronnie Paul Begley asked that the Lee County Public Service Corporation meet in the near future to determine the status of the Recreation Center. A list of my concerns was sent to the magistrates several days ago and requests have been sent to Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky to provide access to governing documents, conflict of interest policy and financial statements for the tax year, but no one has provided comments on my questions or access to the documents in question yet.
In other issues the county approved an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant with Kentucky River Area Development District to help expand Beattyville sewage and water infrastructure. It was a wording issue which allowed for more flexibility in the amount of money that could be used in the grant.
The Fiscal Court also approved $8,000 to purchase two police cruisers for the sheriff’s department from Beattyville and the wiring of $37,617.60 for our second payment in ambulance settlement with the federal government.
There was some intense discussion about adding roads like McIntosh Lane, Maupin Rd, Ruth Cornetts Rd, and Brushy Mountain Rd to the road system and deleting others like Dirksen Rd. but the entire FC agreed the roads need to be added or deleted in the correct manner.
In the first reading of the Alcohol Sales Ordinance, the Fiscal Court agreed to have sales from Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (eight in the morning till midnight). Magistrate Ronnie Paul Begley made a motion to not have sales on Sunday which was supported by the magistrates, but not the Judge Executive. Begleys motion to end sales at 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday did not receive a second and died.
Why do I support alcohol sales on Sunday county wide? It just makes sense. Do I think it is going to be some huge money maker? No, but it will give us a few thousand dollars in the general fund for licenses and it will give us money for enforcement with the 5% tax on sales.
If Beattyville is more attractive to package stores, restaurants, small retail outlets and festivals because of alcohol sales on Sunday and they chose to move there, then Beattyville reaps all the license and tax benefits, not the county. Festival and restaurant promoters who want to create new venues and opportunities and jobs may chose to operate in Beattyville instead of Cressmont , Fixer, Athol, or Heidelberg, because they can’t offer a brunch with a mimosa or bloody mary. This belief that only drunks have a drink with dinner is a false impression of reality. I can count on one hand how many times there have been alcohol incidents in a place where alcohol is served, and only one incident where a family restaurant that serves alcohol has had an issue. This is based on over half a century of experience in bars and restaurants around the world. If we, as a community, want to make ourselves more attractive to investors and economic growth, we have to accept there are people who don’t see things the way we do, and be more tolerant of their views. No one is forcing anyone to drink or even frequent establishments that serve alcohol. The choice is yours based on your interpretation of faith.
I am not speaking for them, because they can speak for themselves, and they might not even want to apply for a license, but places like Beartrack Grocery, Conveniently Country, Billy’s Place, and Hilltop Pizza will be operating at a disadvantage over their Beattyville competitors. A venue in the vicinity of Hollerwood or Boneyard Hollow will not have the advantage over the Wolfe County package store that is possible with Sunday sales, especially considering how many come to visit the area over the weekends.
And let’s not assume that simply because alcohol sales are legal that everyone is going to be selling alcohol. Each business owner can choose what to sell in their establishments. I have never seen a Dairy Queen offer any alcohol, although I did have a beer with a Big Mac in Romania. It costs a minimum of thousands and up to tens of thousands of dollars to apply and have a business that can legally sell alcohol. And any business owner will look at the bottom line to determine how much and how long does it take to make back capital investment and begin turning a profit.
At one time in my memory, no stores or even restaurants were open on Sunday yet now we can go to stores and pick up food, clothing, cigarettes and any number of things that make our life easier. There are still some Blue Laws remaining in Kentucky and you can read them in KRS 436, but if you do, what you will see is the vast majority have been repealed.
Have the people spoken? Well I think they have in pretty clear terms. Every precinct voted to go wet.
let’s look at the numbers again for the county. Bville 1 Yes 78, No 56; Bville 2 Yes 95, No 40; Bville 3 Yes 167, No 74; St Helens Yes 143, No 77; Ivy Patch Yes 103, No 79; Bville 4 Yes 84, No 67; Leeco Yes 76, No 61; Sandfield Yes 139, No 106; Heidelberg Yes 81, No 54; Proctor Yes 215, No 98: Total Yes 1243, No 779.
If you want to have Sunday sales, you have to speak up and speak as loudly as those who are speaking against it. It is important we remain respectful and speak our minds without commenting on another’s views. I have spoken on why I believe we should have Sunday sales, but truly have no dog in the hunt personally. It is time for everyone to speak their mind openly and honestly with your magistrates.
Ronnie Paul Begley is your Magistrate if you voted in Beattyville precincts #1, #2, #3
Dennis Pelfrey is your Magistrate if you voted in St. Helens or Ivy Patch
Harvey Pelfrey is your Magistrate if you voted in Beattyville #4, Leeco or Sandfield
Dean Noe is your Magistrate if you voted in Heidelberg or Proctor
If you have a hard time contacting your magistrate, you can send a letter to the courthouse at Lee County Courthouse, PO box G, Beattyville KY, 41311 and we will get it to them. You can also send a message to the official email address, leekyjudge@gmail.som. Please list your name, address, phone and whether or not you support Sunday sales so they can contact you if necessary. Also, we will have the second reading of the ordinance on December 30 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Hope to see you there.
