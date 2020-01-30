Things did get dicey for us last Tuesday as the snow started really falling around eight, but state and local road crews were on it and the sun coming out around noon made for clear, dry roads by the time folks headed home from work and school. Well done to all the road crews.
On Friday, I received some really great news for the residents of the Cressmont. People’s Rural Telephone Company President, Keith Gabbard, shared that the USDA had granted Lee County its second Community Connect Grant. We received one for a little over two million last summer for the Primrose area of Lee County, which they will be starting on very soon. The USDA announced a 1.25-million-dollar grant to help bring PRTC high speed internet to the Cressmont area. Currently the plans are to move that direction after they get the Primrose project moving.
On Thursday, January 23rd, the second meeting of the Lee County 150 Year Celebration Committee was held. The group has some great ideas for celebrating 150 years as a County in the Bluegrass state, but one thing they are light on is participants. If you would like to learn more and volunteer to help, the meeting notes are online at www.leecountyky150.com. There is an upload portal on the website to upload photos, stories, genealogy, news articles etc. to share. There is also a donation button on the webpage for people who want to contribute to the celebration, but can’t help out on the ground. The next meeting of the group will be on Wednesday, January 29 at 5 p.m. at the city hall/water office in Beattyville. The celebration begins March 01. Let’s all do our part to make it a celebration of the century.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 29th, there will be a meeting of the Red River Economic Development “Advisory Council”. This is a group of people from Powell, Menifee, Lee, and Wolfe Counties that will work with the company (Sentac) contracted to do the environmental, economic, infrastructure, study to help investors pick the best course forward for economic development around the Red River Gorge. It will take several months to go into the communities and businesses to develop the best approach to move our region forward.
This approach is something that hasn’t been done before. A board comprised of locals will help serious investors determine the best course of action to develop not just a singe piece of property, but a region.
For decades the push has been to find a new industry for Eastern Kentucky as coal revenues dwindled. Tourism has been the industry most mentioned by those who are venture capitalists, local governments, and the state government. Our scenic beauty, abundant wildlife, miles of wild waterways and of course dramatic cliffs along with oil, timber, and coal roads cut through some of the most historic and beautiful areas make us the natural choice for adventure tourism. And if we look at all the possible industries, tourism has the least chance of negatively impacting our natural resources and landscape. It is in everyone’s best interest to keep the land, water and air clean. It’s just good for business. It also is an industry where entry level businesses can begin relatively inexpensively and the most important things an entrepreneur has to bring to the table is honesty and knowledge of the local area. We are at the ground floor for great things that are coming this way and we can shape the future, but we all have to participate.
One issue that has really been bothering me is how we are going to address the long-standing agreement with the Recreation Center. After some prayer and discussions with several community members, several weeks ago I sent a list of my concerns to the magistrates and Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky board hoping they could be addressed. With the exception of one magistrate, no one has come forward to discuss the issues I raised. A few weeks ago, I asked the Lee County Attorney to sit down with me so we could draft a request to get the Kentucky Attorney General to give an opinion on the County’s actions and KMMEK’s actions regarding the lack of oversight and arrangements made regarding KMMEKs management of the Lee County Recreation Center. We continue to work on that request. I have also requested the IRS review my concerns.
Lacking any response from KMMEK or any others regarding my concerns for several weeks, I have been forced to seek outside assistance to address my questions. To be honest, I am surprised we can’t sit down in a room and discuss issues like adults who all claim to want the same thing, what’s best for the community.
We are now almost through our fourth month operating the ambulance service. In December we had 182 runs, 102 over the number predicted based on looking at the records provided from 2016 to 2019. As of the morning of January 28, we have had 160 runs. It is not cheap having two ambulances on call 24/7, but we are working to ensure we can, whenever possible, answer with a ready ambulance, fully loaded with supplies, and a rested crew, when 911 tones them out. One of the changes we have made is that whenever an ambulance leaves the bay and provides any assistance, there is an automatic charge of $250, even if insurance doesn’t pay it. Some of the EMTs and Paramedics didn’t know this. Now they do. That said, we are working with our billing company and the EMTs and Paramedics to see if we can lower that fee and still keep the ambulance service affordable for the county. If you have a problem paying the current fee, please don’t hesitate to contact my office.
As I see it, the Fiscal Court has three primary responsibilities to the citizens of Lee County, keep county roads up, collect solid waste, and provide ambulance service. We also have to promote the community, develop funding, support other elected offices, interface with state, federal agencies, and manage the budget, but for the citizens, I see these three services as our primary role. I also want you to know, I have never lost sight of the fact Lee County real property and real estate taxes are far higher than counties around us, and want to continue to find ways to lower those taxes; but that said, I also see the appraisals for the price of homes and property continuing to rise. This means for those who are struggling to pay taxes, you need to talk to your magistrates and let them know we need to be very aggressive at cutting the Fiscal Court budget so we can meet the needs of the community and lower the tax rate.
You can follow what going on daily at our facebook page, Lee_County_Government_Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.