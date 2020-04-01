Have you filled out your Census Form yet? If not, and you have the opportunity to do so by going on line. Go to my2020census.gov. You can fill it out even if you haven’t received the Census form. If you did receive a census form, follow the instructions. You can send the form back, do it online, or by phone. Call them to fill it out. Make a new friend.
Also, on Saturday; April 04, 2020 from 9:30-1:30, in the FAMILY DOLLAR STORE Parking Lot in Beattyville, the Blood van will be here. You can schedule an appointment time by going to kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800-775 2522. I know it is difficult to think about anything but COVID-19 right now, but people still need other medical care that requires blood to treat them. Please consider calling and scheduling an appointment to help your friends and neighbors at a time they need you most. OK, where do we stand on COVID-19 actions? The Governor has put in place a travel ban outside of the state. This in essence means, no traveling for vacation or to go get a good deal on beer or your hair or nails done, then coming back. If you do go and come back, the desire is that you will quarantine yourself for at least 14 days. Some local businesses have been closed, beauty and barber shops, pet grooming shops, The Recreation Center, and Department Stores like Rose Brothers. Others have had to provide curbside service to stay open. The local climbing and Off-Road vehicle parks and horse back riding stable have chosen to close to make our area less attractive to visitors. Local Government is working with these groups to help everyone understand the best way to defeat this threat is for everyone to stay home. So far, in Lee County, we have not had any COVID-19 cases that are positive. We do have flu and pneumonia and allergies that all cause respiratory distress, but no COVID-19.
That could change before you read this. If it does change, remember, for the vast majority of us, it will range from minor sniffles to flu like symptoms, but for some, with weakened immune systems and histories of other chronic diseases, this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. I have been saying, it is important to be aware, but not afraid. Every evening at 5 p.m. Governor Andy Beshear shares where the Commonwealth stands on the issue. The state also has one website to share the most up to day information at the state level.
It is: KYcovid19@ky.gov. You can always follow us where Lee County is by going to the Lee_County_Kentucky_Government facebook page. We update that throughout the day with not only our numbers but also with information on how to access the very broad array of federal and state programs that are part of the two trillion-dollar response to address this viral threat. You can also call the Courthouse at 606-464-4100 if you have any questions. Yesterday, Mayor Jackson and I had to go up to happy top to remove the goals from the basketball court. Simply closing the courts wasn’t adequate to stop ball playing. Not a decision we made lightly, but one that we felt was necessary to convey the seriousness of the situation.
We are still fixing roads, still picking up trash, still manning 911, stray animals are still picked up and taken to the pound in Estill County, and still providing ambulance service. The Sheriff’s Department is still answering calls. So are local police. Utilities continue to be provided by several agencies. When things get frightening and feel like they are going to overwhelm you, count your blessings. I have found that helps.One area where we could all do a little better is to eliminate our time out in groups until this is over. Some of us in the community aren’t doing a real good job of that. We can say, the visitors to our community are the problem, because they are in groups, but we know we could all do better. I know I can. I think the best way of looking at this is to assume you are one of the majority of people who have the virus, but don’t show symptoms. You are separating to protect others. The President has extended the Social Separation directive out to April 30. You and I know he absolutely would not have done that without very good intelligence and very strong reasons. I implore all Lee Countians to avoid going out unless necessary and stay out of groups. Remember, going to Richmond, Winchester, Lexington or other urban areas puts you in areas where the COVID-19 virus has been proven. Do you really need to go there right now? If you are still lucky enough to have a job to go to, go and come home. Minimize social contact and wash hands and sanitize frequently. TRY NOT TO TOUCH YOUR FACE. I don’t want to seem all gloom and doom. Essential businesses like drug stores, gas stations, car and farm repair businesses, and food stores remain open. Many have instituted protective measures like only serving drive through, curbside or delivery. Others have added cleaning materials to clean baskets and product you buy, limited numbers in the store to 10 or less, provided 6-foot markers for lines at check out. They have limited how much of any product you can buy at one time to ensure all have a chance to restock supplies.
The businesses are doing their part. Please be understanding and responsible when shopping. Follow the guidelines of the store and don’t get upset with cashiers who are simply following the rules. There are so many things going on right now, we sometimes forget something or don’t know about it, like a senior citizen who isn’t getting enough food. Please keep checking on people who are living alone and if in a position to help, help them out.
If there are any issues out there you feel the Courthouse should know about, don’t hesitate to call the courthouse 606-464-4100, send an email to leekyjudge@gmail.com or contact us on facebook.
We can do this Lee County. Be aware, not afraid.
