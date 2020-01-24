Winter is here. The monster snowflakes are falling, and the cold temperatures guarantee they will stick for a while. Be careful driving in this weather and remember state and local road departments will be out as well as solid waste collectors. Keep an eye out for them.
Yesterday was a national holiday. We celebrated Martin Luther King Day. In the course of my 60 plus year life, few have impacted our nation as much as this one man who had a simple message wrapped in his Baptist upbringing…..love each other.
I had a short week last week as I headed down to New Orleans to attend my step-daughter’s wedding. It was a beautiful wedding where 150 people from around the nation traveled to New Orleans to share the love of the two brides. As a stepparent, it was very touching to see the young lady I helped raise find the person that completes her.
I also had a bout of flu early last week that slowed me down. If you get it, I can only offer, get plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids. I am still a little slow, but the fever hasn’t come back and I feel on the mend.
Mayor Jackson and I went to Frankfort last week to speak with Senate President Stivers about the medical marijuana issue and the possibility of using the old uniform factory as a growing and processing facility. We also spent a few minutes with the new transportation secretary, Jim Gray, to discuss the possibility of getting some Governor’s discretionary funds for road work in the county. Specifically, we are looking at the intersection of Little Ross Creek and Hwy 851. We took the opportunity to lay the groundwork for future discussions as well.
Friday was a meeting of the Red River Economic Development Board and they chose the contractor to develop the plan to create a community responsive tourism plan for Lee, Powell, Wolfe, and Menifee Counties. The board also selected community members to server on the advisory council. From Lee County, Doug Brandenburg of Citizens Bank and Trust; Nancy Hammond, a cabin owner; and Judge Executive Chuck Caudill will sit on the council along with representatives from the other three counties.
There are a lot of stories about what the future of our region will look like. Some fear becoming another Gatlinburg. Some fear everyone leaving the region. Both are extremes. We have the power to shape our future as a community, if we all become involved. It will take everyone attending meetings and talking to magistrates and the judge. Now is the time to share your ideas and discuss pros and cons. We are still near the ground floor for economic development, and it is still relatively less expensive to start a business now than it will be in a few years.
If you haven’t been following the news. In March we will be celebrating Lee County’s 150th birthday. A meeting was help last week to begin planning festivities. If you would like to participate, contact Teresa Mays at 606-464-5007 to learn more.
