2020 has been a challenge from the beginning, made even more challenging by a world-wide pandemic, and with that in mind, why should Christmas 2020 have been any different than the rest of the year? I know we all like to create this idyllic Christmas of family, food, and gifts under a tree and even caroling and trips to the local church to reconnect with the “reason for the season”. I do hope that many of you had the opportunity to celebrate a traditional holiday with all the joy and love the season promises.
For many; however, the season was celebrated in what may seem harsh at first, but may actually be a truly wonderful way, it was celebrated in the service of others. Last week there was a promise of a White Christmas forecast. For many, this brought up the possibility of sleigh riding, snowmen, and snowball fights. For the Lee County Road Department, it meant checking on the salt pile and fine-tuning snow plows and salters. For EMS personnel and law enforcement personnel, it meant preparing for driving on icy roads.
On Christmas Eve, before the first pillowy flakes fell, County Workers hit the roads along with State Workers to prepare the roads for the inevitable snow. Both stayed on the job scraping and salting the 400 plus miles of road each was responsible for until the early morning hours. Emergency Management, Law Enforcement, Road Department, and EMS teams ably supported by 911 coordination, supported each other throughout the night as ambulances drove on slick roads in near white out conditions and plows came to support them or pull them up hills. Countless vehicles ill-equipped to travel on slick roads, were pulled up hills and people trapped at work were safely taken home by volunteers and Lee County Employees.
With the temperatures in the teens on Christmas Day, the Road Department was back on the roads salting and scrapping and pulling people out of ditches along with EMA and Law Enforcement personnel. There were also folks with Beattyville Water out fixing lines. The bombing in Nashville, impacted communications at the 911 Center and they had to adjust how to coordinate assets. A Fire on 11 South brought volunteer firefighters from around Lee County away from Christmas Meals. Luckily no one was injured. Three deaths in the county meant the Assistant Coroner, EMA, Law Enforcement, and Road personnel came to help in the darkest of moments.
The morning after Christmas, volunteers from Lee County Search and Rescue were called to look for a person that may have gone in the river. Volunteers, many were county workers who had been working all holiday, and others who fought the fire the day before, searched the woods around the home and began searching the river when it was determined that was the most likely place the person went. Search teams with boats and equipment from Laurel County and London, along with volunteer dog teams from the Kentucky Search Dog Association, drove to help. Local people and the forestry service brought boats, food, and equipment to help. As of the writing of this column, the person has not been found and the search continues. The Lee County Animal Control Officer even went out to resolve a couple of dog issues over the holiday weekend.
We live in a small community and no one can get away from the events in the weeks leading up to and including the holiday season that were full of tragedy for many in our local community. The reality is that we are all touched in some way by these sad events, because at most, there is only one degree of separation from these tragic events and ourselves. We all know each other and are connected in some way. For those who have suffered losses, I offer my deepest condolences and would like to acknowledge, your friends and neighbors know this is a difficult time and are here if needed.
This Holiday has reminded me, just how fragile life is, but it has deepened even more the belief that Lee County, and all of Eastern Kentucky, has been able to always rise because of our natural love and support of each other when times are dark. Oh, we might fuss and fight over any number of things, but when in true need, someone who you know, will show up out of the shadows and lend a hand. They will be there to help push back despair and hopelessness.
In the flash of emergency lights on icy, snow covered roads, friends and neighbors found a way to get ambulances moving and people transported to hospitals. On steel gray mornings where the warmth of the sun is a forgotten and the wind bites at exposed flesh like a hungry beast, friends and neighbors were under cars hooking tow ropes or sliding on roads to push snow out of the way and lay down a layer of salt. In somber groups surrounded by winter whiteness, friends and neighbors were there with understanding and solutions when the harshest fears became reality. On the rising waters of the Kentucky River, friends and neighbors with frozen hands held wet lines while searching the river in rocking boats,
In a world where people appear to becoming more and more isolated and alone, where taking care of “number one” is celebrated in media, this Christmas has reminded me just how important it is to have friends and neighbors, and to be a friend and neighbor.
I thank all those who answered the call when the community needed you. It was inspiring to see the dogmatic dedication to serve others and be your brother’s keeper. I wish only blessings and joy on each and every one of you, who with a joke, a shiver, a smile, a stretching of muscles, or a sigh, have been there time and again when needed the most.
Your example shows we truly are in this together. I say this humbly and with great respect. There is not a better group of people to be with when the chips are down. May your New Year be rewarding and joyous as we continue on together. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.