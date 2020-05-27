Do you care about Lee County? Some people say they do, but do they really? Do they care enough to learn more about local issues, attend local tax board meetings, call or write their local government officials, or even take a few minutes to answer a few questions, that don’t intrude on privacy at all, every 10 years? As of Friday, we have had less than 50% of our local citizens answer the census. This means we will lose money that can go to critical programs like education, ambulance, law enforcement, senior citizen programs, youth programs, road maintenance, and on, and on. This is one time every person who lives in Lee County counts. Please take a very few minutes to call your friends and family to help them fill out the Census. Even if they didn’t get a package, it can be filled out online. If you need help, there are people standing by at the Courthouse and City Hall to help. Call 464-4100 or 464-5007. You do count.
During this Covid19 event, we have had to do some serious adjustment on how we look at things. I am willing to bet I wash my hands about 10 times more per day, for longer, than I have in my entire life. If I remember, I wear a mask in enclosed spaces. I don’t shake hands nearly as much (immediately followed by sanitizing and/or hand washing) and hugging is something I avoid, which is a really big issue, coming from a long line of huggers. It’s not easy for any of us to change habits, but in an over abundance of caution, it seems the prudent thing to do as we get our minds around this new virus. It really is still NEW. Even if it came about at early as November, it has been around only six months. Whether you see it as a threat or not, there are many in the field of infectious diseases that do see it as a threat, and though the body of those who think differently is growing, the data is not in yet on just how big a deal this will be in the long run. I suggest we continue practicing social distancing and aggressive hygiene, along with use of masks to help slow the spread of the virus.
As County Judge, I put out several Executive Orders governing accepted procedures by local businesses that reflected the orders of Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. I tried to address concerns shared with me by local citizens. Since Covid19 is a health issue, and the Kentucky Dept. of Health has been tasked with preparing policy and enforcement through the Kentucky River Health District and Lee County Health Department, and since policy is changing daily with the reopening of businesses, even though a state of emergency continues to exist, I have cancelled all the Lee County Executive Orders and will work with the Health Depts to share their regulations and guidance. Governor Beshear’s Executive Orders remain in place. kycovid19.ky.gov is the state website that gives all the current information about the Corona virus. You can also go to the Kentucky River District Health Department facebook page to learn where local testing is being done and the state of affairs in the District, which is comprised of Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Knott, Perry, Owsley, and Wolfe Counties. Be informed, not afraid.
There will be a Special Fiscal Court Meeting on Thursday, May 28 at 4 O’clock at HAPPY TOP. On the agenda will be the Annual Budget and the future of the ambulance service.
Three magistrates did not approve of the budget presented by me at the last regular meeting of the Fiscal Court, because they felt Lee County couldn’t afford a locally run ambulance service. In simple terms, a magistrate representative spoke with a private service that offered to run the service for us. Their proposal would give all the funding received for ambulance runs and grants, at least $500,000 a year, to the service and they would charge the County $25,000 a month, $300,000 a year to run it. The County would still be responsible for paying for and maintaining ambulances and ensuring all equipment was working, about another $20,0000 a year.
In the budget proposal submitted to the magistrates to operate the ambulance service, we estimated it would cost about $471,000 of tax payer money to augment the ambulance. This number was agreed on between the judge and treasurer after much debate considering what MIGHT happen and weighing every discussion towards “planning for the worst, but hoping for the best”. The total budget for the ambulance service for years 20-21 proposed was $984,144.
In hard numbers, the ambulance service total cost has been about $382,000 since July and we have taken in about $310,000. That means we have operated and had control of the service for a little more than $10,000 a month of tax payer’s money.
Our budget didn’t plan for the best, we assumed the worst, just as we have always have, and that has allowed us cushions for decades that have kept us out of financial trouble. I believe the numbers will continue to show we will make more than anticipated and the service will cost less than anticipated, but the budget is tilted toward caution. In short, this budget is a sound and reasonable budget that is designed to protect the tax payers and does not require a tax raise or laying anyone off.
If you want to be part of the discussion, the Fiscal Court meeting will be streamed live on Face Book, and we will work to have as many people there as possible. Even if not able to attend, you can share whether or not you support the ambulance service staying under Lee County control by sending a letter of support to leekyjudge@gmail.com. It will be shared with the Fiscal Court.
Follow events on our Government Face Book page. The address is lee_county_kentucky_government.
