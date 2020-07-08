Courthouse Comments
By Chuck Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge Executive
It has to be said again and again, so I am going to say it here……..again. Have you filled out your 2020 Census? We have been sitting at 50% for a couple of weeks now. That means half the people in Lee County haven’t taken a few minutes to be counted and help their community compete with all the other communities in the United States for an ever-decreasing pool of Federal and State money. Half the people don’t care enough to help create an accurate profile of our community so businesses looking to expand will look at us. Am I being too harsh? I truly apologize. This is one of the very few things that each and everyone of us can do to help the community all by ourselves. It is completely on us to take action here. It really is simple. If you need help, call City Hall 606-464-5007 or the Courthouse 606-464-4100 and we will walk you through it, and I’ll wager, have a little fun in the process. If you don’t want someone knocking on your door, this is the best way to keep that from happening.
I hope everyone had a great 4th of July and there was a huge financial reward from the Hwy 52 Yard Sale. It was a weekend where many seemed to relax social distancing measures. It was also a time when we had an influx of out of county people in the area. To be completely honest, I am worried, a little, about a possible spike in Covid19 cases in Lee County. I follow the posts of several judges around the region and for the most part, the cases have resulted in recovery, but we have had a death in the Kentucky river Health District as well. I say this, not because I want you to be afraid, but I do want you to be careful.
I cut up and joke as much, if not more, than most. I find humor in the weirdest things and understand that my sense of humor can be very sophomoric. I have had to apologize and beg forgiveness for what I believe are inoffensive, funny comments almost my whole life. I know I would never intentionally hurt someone’s feelings with a joke, but I can be unintentionally insensitive and have to accept my intent, may not be how I am perceived. I wear a mask in public most times, because I think “It can’t hurt”. I have found humor and joked about wearing masks in banks and stores, because it was once a sign of a possible robbery, I have commented that many look like face panties or sideways duck bills. I would like to think those who know me, see this as a humorous interlude, but sometimes it might be perceived as making fun of them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Like I said earlier, I practice CDC recommendations for mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing, because I do believe Covid19 is a worldwide pandemic and “It can’t hurt”.
There was a time when we were truly isolated from the rest of the United States and the world, but those days are gone. Even though we don’t have a four-lane super highway running through our county…..yet, we are building a superhighway with the internet. We are light years ahead of where we were even three years ago. And in three years, we will be light years ahead of where we are now.
For my contemporaries, those of us born in the 1950s, and older; think about Beattyville back in the golden days, back when going to Richmond, Lexington, or Mt. Sterling was a long Trek and even they didn’t have a lot more to offer than our own main street. Oil was booming. Some folks were making big money on Coal, Timber was flowing and even tobacco crops were creating disposable income for some of our most financially challenged citizens. Car Dealerships and businesses around those economic engines flourished. But the roads improved, those towns that were harder to get to became cities and they began competing for local dollars.
Oil companies began laying people off, coal went away, timber comes and goes, and even tobacco died out.
For decades, we have been waiting for the next economic engine. The Shoe Factor, then the Uniform Factory helped. Adding the Regional Jail and Prison helped. Federal and State money and programs created a whole industry in our community based on fixing the problems. These programs are what became our economic engine. I call it the “Fix Appalachia Industry”. It has worked for decades, but is it making our community better?
When I ran, it was to help prepare Lee County for the future that I see racing toward us. The number of people moving here with no connection to Lee County is growing. Investors continue to buy property for investment, because they see the possibility of future profits. Families with long histories here are seeing their children and grandchildren leave for more opportunity. Many will continue to love the memories of growing up here, but never return. As we grow older, and I am a senior citizen, the question is: What do we want the future to be? The future is not for us. It is for the following generations.
I see two paths that protect our unique small-town culture. The first is we capitalize on adventure tourism and open the doors to bring in new investors, and clients to enjoy our natural beauty. Capitalists focused on tourism are already investing here and all around us. At the State Level, economic development planners see Eastern Kentucky as ripe and ready for tourism development. This is the easier of two paths. To do it right, we would have to come up with, and you are going to hate this, zoning plans, and programs that tightly control the areas we develop. We can’t rely on ignoring issues because they are difficult to deal with. By having clear guidelines that people who don’t know us can follow, in writing, we make investors more comfortable and increase our tax base.
The second path is a little more difficult, because it requires an even more difficult cultural shift, we become a bedroom community for our neighboring “big cities”. This would require even more aggressive management of zoning rules and regulations and we would have to convince housing developers there is a market for developments in Lee County. Their investment if far higher than most tourism businesses. This is a quieter path that will increase the tax base with Real Estate taxes and will bring new voters with new fangled ideas into the community.
The growing high-speed internet makes both options very real possibilities. Many in the more urban areas of Kentucky, especially now, are seeing the benefits of living in more physically isolated communities for safety and access to the great outdoors. Many in major cities like New York and Chicago are seeing it as well.
Whatever path is picked, whether the ones I see, or another, the key to making it happen is we have to be willing to follow a plan to get there. And that means we have to spend more time talking to each other in difficult situations, instead of about each other.
What future do you see? Share your thoughts on our facebook page lee_county_kentucky_government or send them to leekyjudge@gmail.com. We’ve got this Lee County.
