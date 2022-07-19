Courthouse Comments

We received some much-needed rain, but it went back to being hot and humid. And the grass started
growing again. Hopefully, gardens got enough rain. Remember to check on elderly folks living alone in
weather like this.
The July meeting of the Fiscal Court will be this Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of
the Lee County Courthouse. We plan on zooming the meeting. One of the topics will be the lease of the
old library. My recommendation will be that we continue to lease it to the current occupant at least till
January.
I am currently attending a Livestock Investigation seminar at the Kentucky Horse Park to learn more
about community responsibilities regarding livestock. It is a great learning experience. I have spent
most of my life around cattle, but not horses. Had a chance today to do something I have never done,
groomed a horse and picked all the hooves.
Sitting around with animal control officers from around the state, one thing became abundantly clear,
all shelters are near capacity and more people need to spay and neuter their pets. We currently are
renegotiating our agreement with Estill County regarding the $1200 a month we pay for them to house
our unwanted pets. In the past when we were dropping off 50 plus animals a month, it was a fair price,
but now that we are unable to drop off near that many, because of overcrowding, and we can’t find
room at other county shelters, we need to cut back on the number of animals we pick up and deliver. It
is important that pet owners keep control of their pets and find ways to prevent them from having
young they don’t want to care for.
I have also been paying attention to the recent house and property sales in our area and it seems things
might be slowing down a little with the increased interest rates for loans. For the last year or so, the
market has been hot with property going for above the asking price. When this happens, this means the
value of your property has now gone up and when reassessed this will raise your taxes. We have offset
that over the last few years, by lowering tax rates, but taxes are still going up.
Soon we will ask for the second half of our American Rescue Plan funding, a little over $700,000, The
discussions over the next few months will be on how to use it. It cannot be used to pay off debt, but
there are projects that it can be used for to improve programs and facilities. We are waiting on the
outcome of a Department of Justice Grant to see if we get approximately $700,000 to improve the
County Wide Radio system and upgrade it to the P-25 system, making it possible for our first responders
to communicate more easily with other communities. The P-25 system is the system the federal
government wants all communities to convert to.
We are looking for a 911 coordinator and Dispatch director. The current director and coordinator, Kyle
Cook, has done an incredible job part time in both the coordinator and director positions working part-
time for Lee County and Full-time for EKU 911. If you are interested contact my office and pick up an
application.
Currently, we are looking for people to fill in board positions on the Ethics Commission, Jail Board, and
Kentucky River Area Development District Board. If you care about the community and want to have a
voice in developing the future, boards are a great way to get involved.
It appears by all indications that Beattyville Elementary will be sold to a local developer in the very near
future and work will begin on making it a retail, office space and transient housing venue. Have a safe
week.
