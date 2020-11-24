Courthouse Comments

I hope everyone survived the brisk winds that rolled through the County this weekend. I had to get out and remove a couple of trees that fell across roads on Sunday and the Lee County Road Department has been working two days already on removing trees. The weekend saw law enforcement, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel responding late Sunday morning to a flipped over truck wreck. The County is blessed to have such a core of volunteer and professional responders to always arrive in the community’s darkest hours.
If you haven’t been following events, Covid-19 has found its way into the Lee Adjustment Center and there are currently about 400 positive cases in the facility. The vast majority are inmates who are not out in the community and the staff is constantly being tested and quarantined if tested positive. These numbers, because they are going through a different reporting system, using different labs, will be slow to get reported on official counts, but the response to the outbreak has been fast and in accordance with all directives. The good news is that the vast majority of the people who have tested positive, have mild or no symptoms. There is also a medical staff available 24/7 and hospitals nearby if more care is required. About 1% of those that have tested positive have required hospitalization. Please keep them in your thoughts.
A little over a month ago, we were Covid FREE in Lee County for about a week. We had 15 over-all positive cases since March with one hospitalization until this spike. This was incredibly surprising since we have a Personal Care Home, Adjustment Center, and Regional Jail in the County, but for 7 months, everything was manageable. That has changed. As of Monday, November 16, 2020, the official count without the prison numbers for Lee County and the Kentucky River District Health Department is: Knott- Total-454 (45 probable) (62 active, 384 recovered, 8 deceased), Lee- Total-204 (25 probable) (26 active, 167 recovered, 11 deceased), Leslie- Total-164 (13 probable) (22 active, 141 recovered, 1 deceased), Letcher- Total-379 (118 probable) (49 active, 328 recovered, 2 deceased), Owsley- Total-123 (38 probable) (20 active, 102 recovered, 1 deceased), Perry- Total-731 (59 probable) (145 active, 576 recovered, 10 deceased), Wolfe- Total-126 (28 probable) (43 active, 82 recovered, 1 deceased), Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 1,855 Lab Confirmed Positive + 326 Probable=Total 2,181 (1,780 recovered, 367 active, 34 deceased).
There is now FREE TESTING to determine if anyone is a carrier of the Covid-19 virus available at the Lee County Health Dept this week on Thursday, November 19th from 9:30-3:00, and Friday, the 20th, from 9:30-2:30.
It is Available on Wednesday from 9:30-3:00 at the Wolfe County Health Department. The test is slightly uncomfortable for most, I have been tested twice, but does help us identify those who may be carriers and not know it. Please consider getting tested.
In other community issues.
The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors has given Lee County a $2,000 grant to apply to the Technical Assistance Program grant we applied for and to demonstrate our commitment to a regional FOCUS group dedicated to bringing industry to Clay, Jackson, Lee, Lesley, and Owsley Counties in partnership with People’s Rural Telephone and Jackson Electric Cooperative. Lee County has been approved for the 80% match provided by the Rural Development group in Somerset for us to complete a technology needs study county wide. This study will give us information the county needs to help partners seek funding for developing internet County wide.
This $2,000 grant will cover the Lee County portion with the remainder going to help FOCUS fund a regional director. Many thanks to the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. Many thanks also go to the Kentucky Transportation Dept. Laurel, Wolfe, Powell, Counties search and rescue teams, local volunteers from Tri-Communty and Beartrack fire departments, State Police, National Guard, Hunter Hounds Search and Rescue, Lee County 911, Lee County PVA and Regional EMA Director Jerry Raines for the incredible efforts last week in the search and rescue operations for 36 year old James Sipple. The search did not yield results, but the regional and local response showed incredible coordination and effort to find the individual in the areas he was reported missing.
During the Fiscal Court meeting, there was discussion about the homeless shelter, which is called “Hope Station”. If you are concerned, let me know. I have seen concrete proof by visiting, every effort is made to monitor the residents and many have gone into treatment programs, have gotten jobs, and gotten housing. This is competing against rumors and feelings about the program that have not had any proof to support the statements.
I truly have seen the homeless problem grow in our community over the years and this is the first concrete effort I have seen to change the paradigm and address it. This is a safe environment for counseling and discipline, by partnering with Kentucky River Community Care, they have helped those struggling, This housing and daily program element is something we haven’t had in the past. We did not have a public discussion regarding the Recreation Center at the last meeting, because the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky did not signoff on the contract presented at the October meeting and presented a very different counter proposal on the day of the November meeting. The situation remains unresolved.
I have filed another report with the IRS regarding their refusal to share supporting documents they are required to give upon request.
The thing I find most surprising in all this is that three members of the Fiscal Court, members of the KMMEK board and many in the community are not insisting on this information along with me. I want to believe there is a valid reason that the organization has grown their net assets from 1.168 million in 2014 to 1.973 million in 2018, but can’t afford rent of $6,000 a year, but I can’t figure out why they won’t share their records with their community partner.
When an organization is granted “nonprofit status” they are required to follow certain rules to maintain it. In part VI Section C, Disclosure: of the 990 report to the IRS to justify their status as a nonprofit, there is this statement “Describe in Schedule O whether (and if so how) the organization made it’s governing documents, conflict of interest policy and financial statement available to the public during the tax year.” Their response was they made disclosure “Upon Request”.
I have been requesting for about two years and still have not been granted access to any of these documents. Their accountant gave me a snap shot of the operation of the Recreation Center which did not match the report to the IRS and after discussion still failed to provide the requested documents. The saga will continue until this is resolved. Follow Daily, Lee County updates issues on the Government Facebook page, lee-county_kentucky_government and it is a great place to reach out to this office along with the email, leekyjudge@gmail.com. You can also call. 606-464-4100.
Due to Covid-19 realities, all offices in the courthouse are usually closed to the public or have strict number and mask policies. It is recommended you use every opportunity to do business on the phone or at least call ahead. Fro the PVA, 606-464-4105; County Clerk, 464-4115; Ciruit Court Clerk, 464-8400; Sheriff, 464-4120. County Judge/EMA Director 464-4100, Solid Waste 464-4107.
These are challenging times Lee County, and we will have to work together to move forward, but I have faith in the people and ideals that built this community. We’ve got this Lee County.
