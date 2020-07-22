What a week. Lots of heat. The second drive in movie night went wonderfully last Friday. Everyone, pretty much stayed with their cars and seemed to have a pretty good time, just sitting around outside with their families. It was great seeing so many of our younger, not young, adults out setting things up and running the program. They are rising to the challenges of our community and working long hours as volunteers to meet them and mold a better future for themselves and their children.
On the Covid-19 front, the number of cases in Lee County went up 200% last week. We had two adults test positive, and according to the local health department both are doing fine and are in self-quarantine at home. The one pediatric case from earlier has recovered. In the Kentucky River Health District, comprised of Lee, Letcher, Leslie, Knott, Perry, Owsley, and Wolfe Counties, as of Monday July 20, there have been 219 Confirmed cases and six probable cases. 124 have recovered and two deaths in the Disrict had Covid19 as a contributing factor. The District Health Department updates their Facebook page daily. Go to Kentucky River District Health Department.
The Governor has asked that we reduce the number of people in a group from 50 to 10, which makes sense. We have had some dramatic increases in testing that has revealed Covid19 is spread even farther than many suspected. Of course, more testing means we identify more infections, so numbers go up, but it also shows us we have the virus. How dangerous is it? For some of us, it not a big deal. For some, it is a death sentence. The record number of positive cases is telling us the disease is still here and it is still infecting people.
The other issue is the mask debate, the injunction to void the Governor’s directives has been stopped. Until the Kentucky Supreme Court hears the arguments and determines the legality of the orders, they are still in effect. Please wear your masks in public, if not because you believe it helps, consider you are making those around you more comfortable. And for those who can’t wear masks, there are ways to get what you need done, without going into public places with a greater number of people. To be honest, I believe, if President Trump had been wearing a mask all along, this issue wouldn’t be such a hot potato, but it is a political hot potato and many in the nation swear by it, so let’s all work together to move things forward by wearing them.
Truth be told, staying isolated is the best way to keep from spreading it or catching it. But our nation does have to continue. And we must have some interaction. So we need to always---as we always have---weigh the positives and negatives of our decisions and move forward the best we can. Always remember, we are far more alike than different and it doesn’t hurt to be nice to each other.
On Friday, we had a special Fiscal Court Meeting to vote on which tractor to buy for the road crew to mow with. We thought we had crossed all the t’s and dotted all the I’s in our Court Discussion, but found we didn’t actually vote on the one we would buy, so we had three bids to look at one was a tad over $93,000, one was a tad over $84,000 and the one we picked was a little over $78,000. We bought a Massey Ferguson with a side bush hog that the entire road department loved and it is on the road cutting shoulders today. This adds a third tractor to our cutting fleet.
The Ambulance Service continues to answer scores of calls each week and provide authorized transportation for those needing it to and from medical appointments. It is a constant effort to weigh non-critical vs critical care runs. If an ambulance is transporting a noncritical patient and an emergency occurs, then we are without a responder. I bring this up, because this week there was a call for a non- emergency run that our ambulance service could not respond to right away. The agency calling was told we would get there as soon as possible, one of the ambulances was out of the county, and we estimated it could be as much as two hours before we could make the pick-up. The agency said they would call someone else. This made sense. As far as we were concerned, the agencies involved had done their jobs, but then my phone starts ringing and upset people on Face Book start posting that Lee County refused to pick the person up. That is completely untrue. The timeline for this event was Lee County received the call at 9:30 and were told someone else would do the run, because of the possible two hour delay. The agency that picked up the patient, did so three hours later. The Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service is second to none in this region and the patients they transport routinely are treated like family by these EMS personnel. I have seen it.
Another Lee County Worker who has been quietly doing an incredible job is the Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford. There has been an increasing number of calls for stray dogs and cats, and unplanned litters of puppies and kittens to deal with over the last few months. He responds professionally with compassion to scores of calls each month. As pet owners, we need to ask ourselves, are we truly doing all we can to prevent unwanted litters and to keep control of our pets? If you don’t want or can’t afford puppies our kittens, perhaps it’s time to consider spaying and neutering your pet. There is a local group on Facebook called “Spay it Forward” you can contact to help and information.
There was a meeting of the Red River Economic Development Advisory Committee last week as people from Lee, Powell, Menifee, and Wolfe Counties gave input on current plans to develop a regional approach to developing tourism in the region and the feasibility of having a 150-bed resort in one of six areas in the four counties. The area showing the most promise is a 900 acre spot right at the Slade exit. There will be a community forum soon online that you can join. Check out the link on the Lee County Government Facebook page and join in.
One issue that has been lost on all the social media discussion is the continued problem we are having with opioid addiction. We constantly track the number of substance abuse runs the ambulance has to respond to, the amount of Narcan used, and are constantly updating state and federal data bases to keep finding newer and hopefully better ways to combat this problem that has impacted us far longer and more devastatingly than Covid-19.
I know things are tense right now with the added challenge of Covid -19, but this community has weathered a great deal over the decades from bridges collapsing to a gas truck careening into local buildings. We have overcome disease, natural disaster, and loss of economic engines. Our ancestors weren’t quitters and came back again and again to meet and overcome every challenge. We have been called to address today’s challenges. I have no doubt the outcome. We’ve got this Lee County.
