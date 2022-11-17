Courthouse Comments

Thank goodness for the autumn rains this weekend. They put out several fires that were spreading across our county and Estill county. There was snow in the high passes of West Virginia as well.
Last week we received a notice to enter a federal portal to receive our share of the Opioid settlement
money. The exact amount we will receive hasn’t been determined, but by December we should be getting our first installment of the 478 million dollar (239 million for the counties) settlement which we will receive annually until 2035. The money has to be used to battle the opioid crisis in our community.
I estimate it will be in the tens of thousands annually. This is money that can make significant improvement in the opportunities to address the scourge of opioid addiction that has impacted our
county for years.
There continues to be a problem housing unwanted animals with the local shelters since the “inn is full”.
There is little we can do to force kennels to take pets if there is no room. It is important owners take responsibility for their animals. If you have an animal or animals you would like to get rid of, you can send photos to the leecountykentuckygovernment face book page and we will post them. We have had
some success with people calling in. Please send us contact information via private message and we will
share it with the callers.
I appreciate unwanted animals are a problem, but we can’t just snap our fingers and make them go away. It takes some effort from all of us to fix this long-standing problem.
Spaying and neutering pets is the best way to prevent these issues. And for those that drop your pets off on others, well that’s the coward’s way out.
We are wrapping up Disaster 4595, from last year with the completion of the Branson Hollow Bridge.
We still have work to do in the courthouse, but are working with EKCEP to find work hands paid for by FEMA to complete the work on the basement.
I have received several complaints on solid waste. Please keep them coming in. I do ask that each of
you keep in mind that the solid waste team has over 300 cans to dump daily, and every step they save, dumping yours gives them more time on other cans. We have been able to keep rates down by ensuring the team has the equipment they need to work efficiently and by negotiating with the local dumps, but
prices will be going up and that may change in the near future. But the final cost will also depend on how much the team can get done without hiring new members or over time.
Don’t forget the November meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be at 6 pm, this Thursday, November 17, on the second floor of the Lee County courthouse.
Are you looking for a job? Most local places have help wanted signs in their windows and Teleworks is always hiring for those who desire to work from home or locally, and have access to computers and internet. Many of those jobs start at 13.00 or more per hour. Call 606-216-6811 to learn more from Tracie.
Have a great week and as always, be safe.
