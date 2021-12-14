Winter is here. Icy mornings have become the norm. The Christmas Season is in full swing, and folks are building to the festive crescendo that is Christmas and New Years. I do hope it will be a blessed one for all. To our friends and neighbors in Western Kentucky and other states, the Season will be very dark. They suffered a horrible blow that even makes our historic flood pale in comparison and they will lay scores to rest during the next few days, while still looking for others. Remember them in your prayers.
There are two quick ways to help, one is contact the Red Cross or Kentucky Blood Center and donate blood. The critical shortage in the state will only be made worse due to the injuries. Another is to donate money to the many official organizations that are engaged in the rescue and recovery. Here is a fund set up by Kentucky specifically for Tornado Relief: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief . You can donate there with a credit card or bank account.
The State Motto has never been more meaningful than it is now to all of us in the Commonwealth, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”. I will keep you informed on any efforts to help that come up. Last Thursday’s Fiscal Court Meeting was a marathon as we did Lee County’s business, but the hot topics were the selection of a Newspaper of Record and a discussion of how best to move forward on 911 Dispatch.
I have thought long and hard about the Newspaper of Record discussion and can say with 100% confidence, the Lee County Fiscal Court did not rule in an impartial manner on the issue. Why is the newspaper of record title important? “The Newspaper of Record” is the newspaper with the highest number of newspapers sold locally so they get all the “legal ads”. Ads are the life blood to keep the newspaper operating. The Lee County Fiscal Court determines which paper sells the most based on a report filed with the Post Office every year called the “Statement of Ownership”.
Both newspapers filed their Statements of Ownership with the Fiscal Court: “The Beattyville Enterprise” clearly sold more newspapers locally than the “Three Forks Tradition”, according to both reports, which are also filed with the Federal Government. The Fiscal Court’s Job was to look at the official documents and vote for the one that had the highest number of papers sold locally. If the two papers disagreed, it was up to them to challenge those numbers in court, then come back to the fiscal court with new numbers.
Two Fiscal Court members questioned those numbers and made an argument The Beattyville Enterprise numbers weren’t accurate and convinced two other court members to protect one local business over the other, something completely outside the scope of the Fiscal Court’s responsibility. In essence, four members of the Fiscal Court ignored the reports, ignored Kentucky Statutes, the advice of the County Attorney, and County Judge Executive, and voted to keep the Paper of Record with the Three Forks Tradition, who has had it unchallenged for three decades.
These are good men, men who believe in helping the people of Lee County, but in this instance, their personal loyalty to friends trumped their responsibility to the entire community to treat all fairly under the law. We can and should do better. The other heavily discussed topic was the consideration for a possible combining of two 911 centers, Lee County and Powell County. What led to this discussion is the increasing cost of the Dispatch Center to operate, long standing security and vulnerability concerns, and the difficulty in keeping qualified personnel on the job 24/7.
Currently there are two permanent employees who are in the process of becoming fully qualified and seven part-time people, which includes the 911 Coordinator, Kyle Cook, and Dispatch Coordinator Betty Sebastian. 911 is manned with a single person per watch. And there has been monthly turnover of people leaving and new ones being hired. Mike Senseri, of Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, briefed the Fiscal Court there are incentives of hundreds of thousands of dollars to combine centers and shared that the Bluegrass 911 center, made up initially of Gerrard and Lincoln Counties has added Casey and Mercer Counties along with Harrodsburg 911 dispatch centers to their responsibilities. He also shared modern mapping and technology has made it more feasible to have regional service rather than local service. By Spreading out the cost over multiple communities, it also puts less of a burden on local tax payers.
Currently the 911 service is funded by a cell phone fee that pays about 80 cents per cell phone in the community, $30,000 annually from Beattyville, and by a land line fee of $3.07 a month on local phones. This local fee generates about $3,500 a month and is constantly decreasing, due to more local home owners not having phone lines. In 2021, The Lee County General Budget had to augment the 911 budget over $40,000.
Powell County Judge Executive, James Anderson, discussed the possibility of setting up a separate 911 board to grant control to both communities. 911 coordinator, Kyle Cook, made an argument higher pay (dispatchers make between $10-12 and hour) and a longer training session would make a difference with the quality of dispatching and lower turn over. Local Dispatcher, Nancy Campbell, agreed with his view and shared her feeling that combining would hamper local knowledge and negatively impact local job prospects. Owsley County Uses The Kentucky State Police dispatch in Richmond for law enforcement dispatches and Allen’s Ambulance for ambulance dispatches. Wolfe County uses the Post in Morehead for their dispatching.
It is a discussion I believe we should continue due to security concerns at the Lee County Multi-use building as opposed to the stand alone, much more secure Dispatch Center in Powell County with two people on watch 24/7. The costs will only continue to rise and we should address them now, before it becomes more of a crisis. We do not have to agree on everything to move forward on issues. We do have to continue working through them, and the community has to share all their thoughts with me and their magistrates to move forward toward the community we want for ourselves, kids, and grand kids. As always, I believe, We’ve Got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.