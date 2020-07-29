By Chuck Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge Executive
The Federal, State, and Local Governments have been telling all for months the 2020 CENSUS is important. It will provide data that will directly impact every program in Lee County over the next 10 years. For the first time in history, we have been able to fill it out by mail, the phone and online. There have been numerous agencies who have offered to help fill out this form that will take most of us about 10 minutes. After all these months, we have now entered into the last stage of taking the Census. Census Workers will be going door to door to collect information from now until October. If you don’t want a visit, there is still time to fill the form out on-line or via phone, and contribute to the future of Lee County while avoiding a visitor from the government, though they are all pretty nice people. Call 606- 464-4100 and we at the Courthouse will help, or call 606-464-5007 and City Hall in Beattyville will help. This is one time when every person will be counted.
Last week I wrote briefly about one of our often-forgotten workers, the Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford. He is a part-time employee of Lee County who regularly comes to visits homes to remove unwanted kittens and puppies along with dogs and cats that are often dropped off in rural areas, because they are no longer wanted. Sometimes he has to remove aggressive animals that pose a danger to the community and to him, yet he always responds professionally and with compassion. Just to give you some idea what the job entails; Since accepting the position in May of 2019, Emory has transported 462 dogs, 271 cats, one pig, and one duck to the Animal Shelter. When an animal is picked up, it is transported to the Estill County Animal Shelter. Lee County pays Estill County $1200 a month to house those animals. Lee County also provides an hourly wage, vehicle, gas, and equipment for him to be able to safely do his job. The animal control officer is a required position according to Kentucky Statutes. He provides a critical service that makes our community safer and cleaner, and he does it well.
The Animal Control Officer is putting in some serious hours and making a lot of trips to Estill County, not counting the times he comes out and helps resolve issues caused by pets between neighbors and pet owners where the pet is not removed. It is a difficult job that he does remarkably well, but are we as pet owners doing our part? Are we keeping control of our pets so they don’t roam and present a danger, annoyance, or even health risk to others? If we don’t want puppies and kittens, are we, as responsible pet owners, living up to our responsibility? Are we keeping them in or getting them spayed and neutered? Do we ensure rabies shots are current? We can’t control an outbreak of rabies in wild animals, but we can control it in our own pets. Many treat pets like they are part of the family and pets behave around a family far differently than they do when roaming around. They are not responsible for their actions, but we, who have taken on the responsibility of being pet owners are. We are the adults in every pet relationship, no matter our age.
Currently on the Economic Development Front, we have a couple of people looking at the Uniform Factory for a possible flooring factory, a PPE manufacturing facility, a medical marijuana growing facility, and have reached out to several small metal shops around the nation to see if they are interested in expanding or starting operations in the facility. Economic Development Director, and Mayor, Scott Jackson, with the Beattyville staff, particularly, Main Street Manager, Teresa Mays, have been instrumental at working with the state and regional partners and keeping all showing interest informed and aware of any questions, programs and opportunities to help and encourage any industry moving here.
The Red River Economic Development resort initiative is entering a phase where Stantec, the company doing the study to develop a regional approach is seeking even more community input. You can go to this link, learn more and provide input. https://rrgresort.mysocialpinpoint.com/engage . This is the first study where a board of people with long histories of being part of the effort to solve the challenges of living in Eastern Kentucky are truly looking for as much input as possible to plot the best way forward. This is your chance to shape the future of our region.
On the grant front, working with local oil companies, Lee County is applying, with the help of the Kentucky River Area Development District, for a 1.5 million dollar Abandoned Mine Lands grant to remediate old well oil well and coal mine sites in the Fixer area of Lee County. The project could increase oil tax flow into the community and create higher paying jobs, while improving the value of land that is highly desirable for people who want to live in the mountains and enjoy adventure tourism.
We are also applying for a USDA grant to replace 15-year-old heart monitors on two of our ambulances.
As far as Covid19 is concerned, here in Kentucky there is a rise in the cases. This has led the governor to close bars for two weeks and reduce restaurant capacity to 25%. For us in Lee County, things will stay pretty much the same. You can still pick up food and go through drive ins as we always have been able to. With regard to the use of County facilities like Happy Top and the Count Parks, we will continue to follow the Governor’s guidance and keep them open expecting the users will follow the health directed rules of wearing masks and social separation. We expect users will clean and sanitize and keep track of personnel in accordance with the guidance provided by the Kentucky River Health District. If you do not have the guidance, please reach out to my office and it will be provided. At last report, we have had 3 positive cased in Lee County and one has completely recovered.
Because Our public use spaces require reservations (call 606-464-4100 to reserve), so we can ensure they are properly cleaned and sanitized between users, we lock restroom doors. This has led to some breaking down the doors particularly in the Heidelberg Park. The parks are provided for us all to enjoy being with family and friends in the great outdoors. They should be used with respect for the group following you, not abused. There is a financial cost associated with repairing damage and with how the facility appears after it is abused. Let’s all do our part to minimize all costs.
Follow us daily on the Lee_County_Government_Kentucky Facebook page and you can always reach out to us at leekyjudge@gmail.com
Time are challenging but, we’ve got this Lee County.
