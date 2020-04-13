The first responders and health care professionals of the Commonwealth who are so bravely responding to the virus need your help. Our state is in need of the following supplies:
- N95 Medical-Grade Masks
- KN95 Surgical Masks
- KN95 Respirator Masks
- Surgical Masks
- Nitrile Gloves (Small, Medium, and Large sizes)
- Isolation Gowns
- Face Shields
If you have any of these items you can spare, have access to or connections with anyone who has these items, or have the ability to shift your line of business to manufacture any of these items, please go to Kentucky PPE and submit your information.
In addition, please let my office know of your submission so we can assist in tracking. You can visit my website at www.paul.senate.gov, or you can call my Bowling Green office at (270) 782-8303.
Thank you!
COVID-19 Resources Updated
Over the past several weeks, I have shared a wide-ranging list my office has put together of details on the pandemic, Kentucky-specific resources, and federal agency actions and resources.
I wanted to be sure you knew that we have just updated the list once again as those resources keep expanding.
So I hope you'll visit my Coronavirus Resources page either once again or for the first time! There, you can learn about topics including the latest from the CDC on the virus, applying for unemployment benefits, what's happening with student loans, guidance for Medicare recipients and providers, what the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act does, and much more.
Here are just some of the updates:
- The Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification has issued a second round of COVID-19-related H-2A FAQ. The Round 2 FAQs, which you can view HERE, address potential issues regarding the H-2A temporary agricultural labor certification program. These, along with other ongoing announcements, are being posted HERE.
- The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship has released “The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act," which you can find HERE. This includes information on the Paycheck Protection Program and other programs.
- The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has posted a small business loan checklist, which you can find HERE.
- The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has issued an FAQ entitled, “Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Assistance Options for Families Impacted by COVID-19,” which you can find HERE.
You can visit my Coronavirus Resources page by clicking HERE or on the banner below!
In addition, we have also posted information for Kentuckians who have recently lost or expect to lose their health insurance coverage, including how to see if they are eligible to apply for health insurance through a Special Enrollment Period.
You can find this document HERE!
Good News!
Amid all the uncertainty about the pandemic, there are also so many great stories of Americans stepping up to care for each other, and I wanted to share just a few of the following reports from Kentucky:
Like so many Kentuckians, UK favorite and former NBA player Rex Chapman is making a real difference during the COVID-19 pandemic and raising funds to meet critical needs. Recipients of grants from his COVID-19 Relief Fund include Harrison Memorial Hospital and God's Pantry Food Bank, and you can read more about his efforts HERE.
Campbellsville University has donated tremendous amounts of personal protective equipment (PPE) -- including masks, gloves, and hospital gowns -- to Taylor Regional Hospital. You can read more about this effort HERE. It’s just one way Campbellsville University is helping its community during COVID-19, and their other efforts include offering free certificates online in Teams and Organizations, Creativity and Innovation, and Personal Creativity. You can find out more about this opportunity HERE.
Kentuckians love UK Football, and we learned on Friday that UK HealthCare will convert Nutter Field House -- the football program's state-of-the-art training facility -- into a field hospital with 400 beds and more for COVID-19 patients. And they will do this in just two weeks! We pray it is never needed, but this will provide backup to the UK HealthCare system and all the Kentuckians who depend on it for their care. You can read more about this project HERE.
The J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville is using 3-D printing technology to create hundreds more face shields to help protect our medical professionals. You can find that story HERE!
Dr. Rand Paul Applauds Walker Nomination
I want to congratulate Western Kentucky District Court Judge Justin Walker on his nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. This is a great decision by President Trump to pick someone from outside the swamp!
I was proud to recommend him for the federal bench in Kentucky, and I know he will be an impartial defender of our Constitution at the nation's second most powerful court.
Dr. Rand Paul Joins Bipartisan Letter Calling on FDA to Stop Hindering Maximum Production of Hand Sanitizer
As you might have seen on the news, distillers have started producing hand sanitizer to help meet the overwhelming demand and further equip our health care professionals, first responders, and government with more resources.
But Kentucky distillers and others have raised concerns about the federal red tape hindering their response.
While the CARES Act temporarily removed a federal excise tax on distillers if they follow Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance in producing hand sanitizer, the FDA’s guidance effectively limits them to using denatured (non-food-grade) alcohol, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizing the use of undenatured (food-grade) alcohol as an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer.
So on Thursday, I conveyed our distillers' concerns to the FDA by joining several other senators in sending a bipartisan letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
Our letter noted that undenatured alcohol is what distillers “have readily available,” and we called on the FDA to update its guidance to recognize this reality and to also “work with industry on reasonable safeguards” to protect children.
As we made clear, “[A]ny FDA guidance should help facilitate both the production of hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and the distribution to those on the front lines battling this pandemic, while simultaneously protecting consumers. We have a responsibility to provide more resources to help flatten the curve, and alleviating this burden would allow distilleries the opportunity to step up and help their communities.”
I want to thank Chris R. Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, for his kind words in saying, “We appreciate the support of Sen. Paul and his Senate colleagues in calling on the FDA to be more flexible during this crisis so we can get hand-sanitizer to those who need it most."
I’m proud of how Kentuckians are answering the call to action during this emergency, and I will continue working to remove the obstacles in their way.
I urge the FDA to act immediately to reduce distillers’ costs to make hand sanitizer, which will enable them to ramp up production and help protect more Americans, especially those on the frontlines of this fight!
Dr. Rand Paul Anticipates Kentuckians’ Needs for Federal Assistance Following Severe Weather in Eastern Kentucky
Last week, I mentioned I sent a letter to President Trump urging him to support Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's request for a major disaster declaration and to "work to expedite delivery of the 100,000 test kits and 5,000 swabs" Kentucky requested as our Commonwealth fights the pandemic. I also joined Senator Mitch McConnell and Kentucky's U.S. representatives on another letter asking for his support.
Both of these letters followed one I sent President Trump earlier in March asking him to consider any requests for federal aid Governor Beshear would make to assist Kentucky's response.
I'm glad to report that President Trump granted this request last Saturday, opening the door for more needed resources in this battle!
The start of this year has been an especially tough one for Kentucky, as we also dealt with a prolonged period of heavy rainfall in February, with many southeastern counties experiencing widespread flash flooding, landslides, mudslides, and other storm-related events.
Accordingly, on February 7, Governor Beshear declared a statewide emergency for the purposes of mobilizing state response and recovery resources.
Just days later, on February 11, in an effort to anticipate the needs of Kentuckians affected by the severe weather, I sent a letter to President Trump, much like the one I would send the following month, to request his prompt consideration of any federal aid requests from Governor Beshear.
You can read that letter HERE.
Recently, Governor Beshear made this request, asking for a major disaster declaration for Kentucky for the period of February 3-29, 2020, and I once again joined other members of Kentucky’s federal delegation on a new letter to President Trump supporting this action.
Part of my commitment to always putting Kentucky first means looking ahead and taking action immediately to ensure the Commonwealth’s needs are prioritized when disasters affect our communities.
As my office and I continue to closely monitor the situation, we urge any Kentuckians affected by these events and in need of assistance with federal agencies to reach out.
My staff has a proven track record of helping Kentuckians navigate the complex federal bureaucracy, and they can assist with needs including replacing lost or damaged documents, such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, and tax paperwork.
Kentuckians in need of such help or other assistance with federal agencies can reach out by visiting my website at www.paul.senate.gov or calling my Bowling Green office at (270) 782-8303!
Results Follow Paul Letter as Revised DHS Guidance to States Designates Firearms Industry and Workers as "Essential"
In addition to the extra burdens Americans are already carrying in this pandemic, many citizens have become concerned as localities move to restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights.
On March 24, I took these concerns to Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), by sending him a letter supporting revising federal guidance to deem firearms industry workers as essential personnel.
“The U.S. Constitution guarantees an individual right to keep and bear arms," I stated in my letter, adding, "The protections afforded by the Second Amendment are indispensable, and they have served our nation well through tranquil times as well as turbulent ones. Our current circumstances are no different."
I also included a letter from the National Shooting Sports Foundation to Director Krebs calling for the guidance change, and I strongly encouraged him “to review the recommendations attached hereto and take all appropriate action to implement them.”
In addition to defending our Second Amendment liberties in its letter, the National Shooting Sports Foundation shared how critical the firearms industry is to supporting federal, state, and local law enforcement. Excluding the firearms industry from the essential workforce would negatively impact the ability of these law enforcement entities, especially in smaller rural communities, to protect Americans during this critical time.
Just a few days later, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency revised its “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce” guidance to include “[w]orkers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.”
I'm pleased that DHS listened to those who are speaking out about this important issue, and I urge local officials across the country to follow this new guidance and respect our constitutional rights.
Have an Issue or Concern?
If you are a Kentucky resident and need assistance with a federal agency or with navigating the federal response and ongoing community needs related to COVID-19, please feel free to contact my Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303. One of my staff members will be more than happy to assist you.
Kentucky has also set up a COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Stay in Touch with Dr. Paul
You can stay up to date on my latest news and activities by visiting my Senate website, www.paul.senate.gov, or my official Facebook and Twitter pages. You can watch my Senate floor speeches and press interviews at my YouTube channel HERE, and you can sign up to be notified about my telephone townhall events HERE.
Warm Regards,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.