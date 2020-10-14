Updated-Wednesday October 14, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 13 confirmed positive cases and 7 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 68-year-old male from Knott County, a 28-year-old female, a 44-year-old female, and a 77-year-old female from Lee County, a Pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 84-year-old female from Leslie County, a Pediatric case under the age of 18, a 41-year-old male and a 52-year-old female from Letcher County, a 20-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, and a 45-year-old female from Owsley County, a Pediatric case under the age of 18, a 31-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 55-year-old female, a 71-year-old male, and a 80-year-old female from Perry County. We are pleased to report 3 recoveries today.
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-262 (28 probable) (116 active, 145 recovered, 1 deceased)
Lee- Total-25 (5 probable) (10 active, 15 recovered)
Leslie- Total-106 (8 probable) (52 active, 54 recovered)
Letcher- Total-258 (86 probable) (131 active, 125 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-56 (20 probable) (17 active, 38 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-391 (29 probable) (80 active, 302 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-58 (13 probable) (22 active, 36 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
967 Lab Confirmed Positive + 189 Probable=Total 1156 (715 recovered, 428 active, 13 deceased)
Please remember to be #healthyathome, #healthyatwork and practice #socialdistancing! Let’s all be #TeamKentucky
