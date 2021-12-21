Coy Olinger, age 87, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14. 2021 at his residence in Beattyville, KY.-He was born April 6, 1934, on Walker’s Creek of Fincastle in Lee County and was the son of the late Ira and Maud Oldham Olinger.- He was also preceded in death by his son: David Olinger.-Brothers: Roy Olinger and Eugene Olinger.-His sisters: Mary Spencer, Annamae Reinhart, and Hattie Olinger.-Coy and Sue Colwell Olinger were on May 13, 1966, and were happily married for over 55 years. – Coy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved going to church to worship and praise Jesus Christ. -He was a devoted member of Hill Top Full Gospel Church of Zoe.-He is survived by his wife: Sue Olinger of Beattyville, KY-Children: Mary (Richard) Merkel, Coy (Jamie) Olinger, Jr, Johnny (Renee) Olinger, Jeanne Olinger, Robbie (Becca) Olinger, and Portia (John) Estes.- His twin sister: Callie Cohler and Brother: Ray Olinger.-His grandchildren: Daniel, Becky (Bruce), Dakota, Brooklyn, John Curtis (Diana), Caitlin (Christian) Matt (Dacoda), Lloyd, Nevin, Josh, Samuel, Savannah, Petyon, Landon, Caleb, Brayden, Jaxon, and Mason.- 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 12 PM Noon at the Hill Top Full Gospel Church at Zoe, KY with Billy Ray Hensley officiating. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.