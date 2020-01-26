There is a verse in Ecclesiastes 7:9 KJV that says, “Be not hasty in thy spirit to be angry; for anger resteth in the bosom of fools.” Notice the word hasty? Hasty implies that a bit of patience may be necessary in some situations, right? There are some words that we may need to re think. Such as temperate, meaning self control. In II Peter, we read in chapter one these verses refer to fruitful growth in the faith….giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue (meaning moral excellency and goodness) to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self control, to self control perseverance meaning penitence, to perseverance godliness, to godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love. Then in Titus 1:8 temperate means disciplined, self controlled. Moderation, in Phillipians 4:5, it means to “stop the mouth”. Thats an interesting definition; forbear meaning to put up with, to endure, Phillipians 2:3, “Be free from pride filled opinions”…in this day and time we live in, looks like we need to exercise all of these!
Someone has said, “how we treat each other speaks volumes as to what lies within the heart of the believer.” In I John 3:18, Passion Trans., we read “Beloved children, our love can’t be an abstract theory we only talk about, but a way of life demonstrated through our loving deeds.” As christians, we are told in Ephesians 4:2, “with tender humility and quiet patience, always demonstrate gentleness and generous love towards one another, especially towards those who may try your patience.” Now why do I mention these interesting words? Do you have a problem with self control (or any of these words?) I do! But I am working on it. My problem is my cel phone. What a time waster! I find myself to have spent an hour or more scrolling through Facebook and what beneficial thing have I learned? Not much! It, the phone, is addictive. You among others who defend themselves, Oh, I just…yeah, I know. And what about those people who try your patience? Do you or would you like to tell them off? I guess the following is a good way to finish up this writing. I Corinthians 10:13 in the Passion Trans. Reads thus. “We al experience times of testing, which is normal for every human being. But God will be faithful to you. He will screen and filter the severity, nature and timing of every test or trial you face so that you can bear it. And each test is an opportunity to trust Him more, for along with every trial God has provided for you a way of escape that will bring you out of it victoriously.” Hallelujah!
