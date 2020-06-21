By Betty Crabtree
While in the garden the other day, my curiosity got the best of me. I wanted to see how the sweet potatoes that I had planted were doing, So, I dig into a hill and pulled out this one potato that was 7.5” long and 5.5” wide! That was a big sweet potato!
What did I do to raise such a big potato? I just put plants in a furrow and my son-in-law hoed them a couple times. The rest was up to the soil, sun, and rain.
That caused me to think of a verse of scripture in I Corinthians 3:9, in The Amplified Bible. “For we are fellow workmen (joint promoters, laborers together) with and for God: You are God’s garden and vineyard and field under cultivation, [you are] Gods’ building.” Paul was talking to the Corinthian Church when this was written. Think about “God’s garden”….His field under cultivation.
Then in Philippians 1:6, Paul said, “And I am convinced and sure of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will continue until the day of Jesus Christ [right up to the time of His return] developing [that good work] and perfecting and bringing it to full completion in you.”
As it reads in The Message Bible, “that the God who started this great work in you, would keep at it and bring it to a flourishing finish on the very day Christ Jesus appears.
I am glad He is still working on me. As Hebrews 12:2 says, “He is the author and finisher of our faith.”
Reprint from 9-22-16
